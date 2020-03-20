Coronavirus: Marie Curie to lose out on £1 million after outbreak ends donations

The terminal illness charity Marie Curie will stop accepting collections in Norfolk and Suffolk as its biggest annual appeal will be cancelled over coronavirus.

The charity has estimated it will lose out on at least £1 million as it has been forced to cancel 2,200 collections with immediate effect.

Its ‘Great Daffodil Appeal’, which runs throughout March every year, sees thousands of volunteer collectors across the East of England hitting high streets and supermarkets to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in exchange for donations.

“It is with great disappointment that we have decided to cancel all of our Great Daffodil Appeal public collections due to Covid-19 as well as a number of other fund raising events that were due to take place over the coming weeks and months – a decision which has not been taken lightly,” said Meredith Niles, the charity’s executive director of fund raising and engagement.

“The health and safety of our dedicated volunteers and staff is of utmost importance. We are extremely grateful to the thousands of people who signed up to collect for us, without whom the Great Daffodil Appeal would not exist.”

Money raised from the Great Daffodil Appeal helps Marie Curie to care for people with terminal illnesses such as cancer. The charity said the appeal also helps the charity provide practical information and support, while funding research and campaigns for more people to have access to end of life care.

While more than £1 million is expected to be lost from high street collections, the charity said it estimates further losses coming from other cancelled fund raising activities and events.

Meredith Niles said: “Where possible, we hope to be able to re-schedule collections and events for later in the year, and would like to thank all our volunteers, supporters, corporate partners and staff for their ongoing support at this challenging time.”

In light of this, the charity is urgently asking people to get involved in the appeal via other ways to help its nurses care for more people including donating online (mariecurie.org.uk/donate) or via text-to-donate (text DAFF to 70111 to donate £5*).