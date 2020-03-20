Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Marie Curie to lose out on £1 million after outbreak ends donations

PUBLISHED: 14:52 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 20 March 2020

The terminal illness charity Marie Curie will stop accepting collections in Norfolk and Suffolk as its biggest annual appeal will be cancelled over coronavirus. Photo: Layton Thompson / Marie Curie

The terminal illness charity Marie Curie will stop accepting collections in Norfolk and Suffolk as its biggest annual appeal will be cancelled over coronavirus. Photo: Layton Thompson / Marie Curie

Archant

The terminal illness charity Marie Curie will stop accepting collections in Norfolk and Suffolk as its biggest annual appeal will be cancelled over coronavirus.

The charity has estimated it will lose out on at least £1 million as it has been forced to cancel 2,200 collections with immediate effect.

Its ‘Great Daffodil Appeal’, which runs throughout March every year, sees thousands of volunteer collectors across the East of England hitting high streets and supermarkets to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in exchange for donations.

“It is with great disappointment that we have decided to cancel all of our Great Daffodil Appeal public collections due to Covid-19 as well as a number of other fund raising events that were due to take place over the coming weeks and months – a decision which has not been taken lightly,” said Meredith Niles, the charity’s executive director of fund raising and engagement.

READ MORE: Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

You may also want to watch:

“The health and safety of our dedicated volunteers and staff is of utmost importance. We are extremely grateful to the thousands of people who signed up to collect for us, without whom the Great Daffodil Appeal would not exist.”

Money raised from the Great Daffodil Appeal helps Marie Curie to care for people with terminal illnesses such as cancer. The charity said the appeal also helps the charity provide practical information and support, while funding research and campaigns for more people to have access to end of life care.

While more than £1 million is expected to be lost from high street collections, the charity said it estimates further losses coming from other cancelled fund raising activities and events.

READ MORE: Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Meredith Niles said: “Where possible, we hope to be able to re-schedule collections and events for later in the year, and would like to thank all our volunteers, supporters, corporate partners and staff for their ongoing support at this challenging time.”

In light of this, the charity is urgently asking people to get involved in the appeal via other ways to help its nurses care for more people including donating online (mariecurie.org.uk/donate) or via text-to-donate (text DAFF to 70111 to donate £5*).

Most Read

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Coronavirus: Fish and chip shop’s new idea to keep serving customers

Paul and Victoria Slater, owners of Long John Hill Fish Bar. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The two Norfolk spots named among best 101 places to live in the country

Norwich and Sheringham have been named among the 101 best places to live in the UK. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - Cheese business invites public in to ensure stock does not go to waste

John Killett (right) runs the Cheese Shed warehouse in the Norwich Road Business Park with Martin Mather is pictured with Tracey Mather with some of the stock on offer this weekend. Picture: Chris Reevo

Holiday park announces closures over coronavirus

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Second home owners return to coastal towns amid Coronavirus isolation

David Beavan on the pier in Southwold. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Mark Armstrong: Why it’s still so important for people to get their sporting fix

We all still need to get our sporting fix during these strange times, says Mark Armstrong. Picture: Archant
Drive 24