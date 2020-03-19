Search

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

PUBLISHED: 20:22 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:42 19 March 2020

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two new positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Norfolk.

Public Health England has announced the county now has 11 cases.

Previously, five had been reported at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, three at the James Paget University Hospital and one at the Norfolk and Norwich.

In the East of England region, a further 19 cases were reported taking the total from 128 to 147.

The east of England figures are broken down by NHS region with the east of England covering Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

The Coronavirus Priority Assessment Pod at the James Paget Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Coronavirus Priority Assessment Pod at the James Paget Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital also announced on Thursday further measures that would come into force next week to help reduce the spread of the virus.

In the UK, there are now 3,269 confirmed cases as an additional 643 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Wednesday saw the largest overnight jump with an increase of 676.

As of 9am on Thursday, the Department of Health (DoH), said 64,621 people have been tested in the UK, of whom 61,352 were confirmed negative and 3,269 were confirmed positive.

The figures from the DOH showed recorded the most tests carried out in 24 hours, up from 5,779 to 8,360.

The latest figures also show as of 1pm that 144 people have now died after testing positive for the virus.

A new public health campaign was launched by Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, to explain new measures about self-isolating at home.

