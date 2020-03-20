Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 19, 2020. Coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to over 177 countries in a matter of weeks, claiming over 8,000 lives and infecting over 230,000. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Leon Neal/PA Wire

The government has published its list of “key workers” whose children will be prioritised for education provision as schools set to close their doors today as part of coronavirus measures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Department of Education has listed jobs within health and social care, education and childcare, local and national government, utilities, communication and finance, food and necessary goods, public safety and key public services.

Schools are being asked to continue to provide care for a number of children but will close to the majority on Friday.

The DOE has asked families if it is possible for children to be home, they should be and avoid mixing socially - adhering to the social distancing rules outlined for adults by the government.

Support will be provided for a child needing specialist support, vulnerable or has a parent that is considered a critical worker.

It also advised parents should not rely on childcare on those in social distancing categories such as grandparents, friends or family members with underlying conditions.

The DOE also said residential special schools, boarding schools and special settings should continue to care for children wherever possible.

There are still lots of unanswered questions including whether it is the parent, employer or school decides and if one or both parents in a fmaily need to be a key worker.

Here is the list of workers whose children will be prioritised for schooling:

- Health and social care

This includes frontline health and social care staff - such as doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, as well as support and specialist staff in the health and social care sector. In addition, those working in supply chains, including producers and distributors of medicines and personal protective equipment are included.

- Education and childcare

You may also want to watch:

This includes nursery, teaching staff and social workers, as the department said these workers are required to deliver their plans.

- Key public services

Those required to run the justice system, religious staff, as well as those responsible for managing the deceased and journalists providing public service broadcasting are on the list.

- Local and national government

The list “only includes administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the Covid-19 response or delivering essential public services”, including payment of benefits.

- Food and other necessary goods

The list includes those involved in the production, processing, distribution, sale and delivery of food.

- Public safety and national security

Police, support staff, Ministry of Defence civilian staff and armed forces personnel are on the list, along with fire and rescue staff, as well as those responsible for border security, prison and probation staff.

- Transport

The list includes those who will keep “air, water, road and rail passenger and freight transport modes operating during the COVID-19 response”.

- Utilities, communication and financial services

Staff required to keep oil, gas, electricity, water and sewerage operations running are on the list, along with those in the civil nuclear, chemical and telecommunications sectors. Those in postal services and working to provide essential financial services provision are also included.