Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close
PUBLISHED: 06:51 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:51 20 March 2020
The government has published its list of “key workers” whose children will be prioritised for education provision as schools set to close their doors today as part of coronavirus measures.
The Department of Education has listed jobs within health and social care, education and childcare, local and national government, utilities, communication and finance, food and necessary goods, public safety and key public services.
Schools are being asked to continue to provide care for a number of children but will close to the majority on Friday.
The DOE has asked families if it is possible for children to be home, they should be and avoid mixing socially - adhering to the social distancing rules outlined for adults by the government.
Support will be provided for a child needing specialist support, vulnerable or has a parent that is considered a critical worker.
It also advised parents should not rely on childcare on those in social distancing categories such as grandparents, friends or family members with underlying conditions.
The DOE also said residential special schools, boarding schools and special settings should continue to care for children wherever possible.
There are still lots of unanswered questions including whether it is the parent, employer or school decides and if one or both parents in a fmaily need to be a key worker.
Here is the list of workers whose children will be prioritised for schooling:
- Health and social care
This includes frontline health and social care staff - such as doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, as well as support and specialist staff in the health and social care sector. In addition, those working in supply chains, including producers and distributors of medicines and personal protective equipment are included.
- Education and childcare
This includes nursery, teaching staff and social workers, as the department said these workers are required to deliver their plans.
- Key public services
Those required to run the justice system, religious staff, as well as those responsible for managing the deceased and journalists providing public service broadcasting are on the list.
- Local and national government
The list “only includes administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the Covid-19 response or delivering essential public services”, including payment of benefits.
- Food and other necessary goods
The list includes those involved in the production, processing, distribution, sale and delivery of food.
- Public safety and national security
Police, support staff, Ministry of Defence civilian staff and armed forces personnel are on the list, along with fire and rescue staff, as well as those responsible for border security, prison and probation staff.
- Transport
The list includes those who will keep “air, water, road and rail passenger and freight transport modes operating during the COVID-19 response”.
- Utilities, communication and financial services
Staff required to keep oil, gas, electricity, water and sewerage operations running are on the list, along with those in the civil nuclear, chemical and telecommunications sectors. Those in postal services and working to provide essential financial services provision are also included.