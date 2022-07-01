News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Mammoth task' as GoGoDiscover summer trail roared into Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 7:00 AM July 1, 2022
Mammoths installed

Steppe Mammoths were installed at locations across Norfolk for the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail - Credit: Break

The mammoth effort to bring the GoGoDiscover trail to Norfolk’s streets prompted plenty of intrigued expressions from onlookers. 

The 79 T.rex and Steppe Mammoth sculptures arrived across the county last weekend for the start of this year’s trail, which is once again raising vital funds for Break. 

Big Teeth & a Bigger Heart sculpture

Big Teeth & a Bigger Heart sculpture on Fye Bridge in Norwich as part of the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail - Credit: Break

Each sculpture features its own special design, so there were some surprised looks when lorry loads of colourful mammoths drove past, or when a T.rex was lowered in a cage outside The Forum. 

The result is a trail which centres in Norwich but also takes in locations including King’s Lynn, Dereham, Cromer, Happisburgh and Hemsby, providing a trail to explore between now and Saturday, September 10. 

Margaret's Mammoth at West Runton

Margaret's Mammoth at West Runton is part of the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail - Credit: Break

The 55 T.rex and 24 mammoths join the 100 Breakasaurus mini T.rex sculptures already out there to track down, after more than 30 staff spent 25 hours of last weekend installing the new members of the prehistoric posse. 

Pete Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager, said: “It really is a mammoth task putting them all in situ across Norwich and Norfolk but our team of staff and volunteers have been absolutely fantastic in getting them out on the trail, ready to be enjoyed by dinosaur hunters of all ages.” 

GoGoDiscover is delivered by East Anglian charity Break, in partnership with Wild in Art and sponsors Norwich BID, Chantry Place and ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure. 

Shredasaurus at The Forum

Shredasaurus is installed outside The Forum in Norwich for the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail - Credit: Break

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, which has six T.rex sculptures, said: “The dinosaurs we have this year are truly outstanding and children will love spotting all the animals on the Sir David Attenborough inspired one, and one even has braille – the first time a sculpture has had it.  

“Break are also going to be at Chantry Place on a few select dates throughout the summer too, and we hope that the trail and auction this year raises lots of money for the charity.” 

Chantry Place GoGoDiscover

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, which has six GoGoDiscover T.rex sculptures at the Norwich shopping centre - Credit: Chantry Place

The project is hoped to raise valuable funds for Break, which aims to make life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care. 

Those taking on the trail can download the GoGoDiscover app now for £1.79 from the app store of mobile devices and trail maps are available for a suggested donation of £1 from map hubs including The Forum, the Royal Arcade, Jarrold and Break retail shops. 

For further details, head to break-charity.org

Chantry Place GoGoDiscover

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant

CAN YOU COLLECT THEM ALL? 

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book is also on sale now, with 78 stickers to collect including 12 special shiny stickers. 

The 60-page book is priced at £5 and includes full details and trail maps. The book and stickers, priced at £1 for a pack of five, can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers, or online from norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers. 

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant


GoGoDiscover
Norfolk

Logo Icon