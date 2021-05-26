Should another 1,800 homes be built in North Walsham? Have your say

Poll

Published: 10:14 AM May 26, 2021

An aerial view of North Walsham town centre from the church tower. Picture: REV PAUL CUBITT - Credit: Archant

Plans for 1,800 homes and a new primary school to the west of North Walsham were put to a public consultation yesterday, but could the town cope with a large influx of new residents?

The North Walsham West plans would also create new jobs, community facilities and elderly care homes along with open green areas to improve wellbeing and encourage walking and cycling.

It also includes the North Walsham West Link Road, linking Norwich Road to Cromer Road and the industrial estate via Bradfield Road.

Loading…

However, social media reaction yesterday showed some are concerned about a shortage of amenities such as doctor's surgeries and dentists.

There were also concerns over how many homes would be affordable and how the large development would affect the geographical make up of the town.

A map of proposed plans for North Walsham West. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

The town has seen a number of new housing developments in recent years, with the most recent seeing 43 new homes built on the former site of a laundry along with a larger development at the top of Norwich Road.



