Site of historic laundry transformed into streets of houses
The former site of a laundry at the heart of a town for more than 100 years has been transformed into streets and homes.
The site on Laundry Loke in North Walsham had been left empty and overgrown for more than a decade after it was demolished in 2006.
Now, it has been transformed into Heather Close and Lavender Way, a nod to former laundry operator Lavender Linen.
The development features 43 new homes with 32 available at affordable rent and 11 which will be shared ownership properties designed to encourage people onto the property ladder.
Its first residents moved in on March 15, with the rest available to rent or buy from operators Flagship Group.
The original North Walsham Steam Laundry had to be rebuilt in 1906 after it was devastated by fire and was not reopened until April 1936 when it opened with a new vertical boiler and steam engine allowing it to process 4,000 articles of clothing per week.
