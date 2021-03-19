News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Site of historic laundry transformed into streets of houses

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:30 AM March 19, 2021   
Wasteland on Laundry Loke, North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

The former site of a laundry at the heart of a town for more than 100 years has been transformed into streets and homes.

The site on Laundry Loke in North Walsham had been left empty and overgrown for more than a decade after it was demolished in 2006.

Now, it has been transformed into Heather Close and Lavender Way, a nod to former laundry operator Lavender Linen.

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing.

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The development features 43 new homes with 32 available at affordable rent and 11 which will be shared ownership properties designed to encourage people onto the property ladder.

Its first residents moved in on March 15, with the rest available to rent or buy from operators Flagship Group.

North Walsham laundry.

North Walsham laundry. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The original North Walsham Steam Laundry had to be rebuilt in 1906 after it was devastated by fire and was not reopened until April 1936 when it opened with a new vertical boiler and steam engine allowing it to process 4,000 articles of clothing per week.

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing.

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing.

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing.

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing.

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing.

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing.

The former site of North Walsham laundry has been transformed into two streets of housing. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske


Most Read

  1. 1 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
  2. 2 Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
  3. 3 Person walked over crossing eight seconds before train crashed into it
  1. 4 Distracted driver looked in his bag before killing woman in crash
  2. 5 Man suffers broken nose in Norwich street attack
  3. 6 'You stole my husband' - wife's courtroom message to lorry driver
  4. 7 Man in 70s suffers head injuries in road rage attack
  5. 8 Coffee shop for sale so 'stranded' owner can go home after lockdown
  6. 9 Norwich pub using lockdown to make big changes
  7. 10 RuPaul's Drag Race UK finalist Bimini on Norfolk roots and nightclub bans
North Walsham News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheirngham's former Shannocks hotel is finally going to be demolished. 

Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Airport reopens for holiday flights

Video

Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
RING footage

Video

Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Swaffham/Hethersett

Covid - A Year On

One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus