Plans for 1,800 new North Walsham homes and primary school put to public

Published: 12:28 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 12:46 PM May 25, 2021

Cromer Road entering North Walsham, where proposed plans would see it linked to Norwich Road and the industrial estate via Bradfield Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A public consultation has been launched over plans which will see 1,800 new homes and a new primary school introduced to the west of North Walsham.

The North Walsham West plans would also create new jobs, community facilities and elderly care homes along with open green areas to improve wellbeing and encourage walking and cycling.

Plans would see improved links to the town centre and the introduction of the North Walsham West Link Road, linking Norwich Road to Cromer Road and the industrial estate via Bradfield Road.

A map of proposed plans for North Walsham West. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

North Norfolk District Council has launched a consultation running for four weeks, until June 24 to gather residents' views on the plans.

Councillor John Toye, portfolio holder for planning, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to give input at the early stages of this futures development.

"It will enable plans to be shaped in a way that reflects local visions for the future of this development and North Walsham as a whole. We look forward to hearing your views during this and future consultations.”

Those wishing to provide feedback should visit: www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/northwalshamwest