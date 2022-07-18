Gritters put sand on Norfolk roads to stop them melting in heatwave

Roads in Norfolk are being treated with sand to stop them melting in the hot weather - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Roads around the county are being specially treated with sand to stop them melting, with surface temperatures topping 50C amid the heatwave.

Norfolk County Council has been using gritter lorries to 'dust' roads to prevent bitumen from melting as temperatures soar.

A spokesman said: "We have been dusting some roads over the weekend and will continue to treat as required over the next few days especially, and beyond if road surface temps remain high.

"Daytime road surface temperatures are predicted to rise to +53C today and tomorrow and then easing down slowly Wednesday."

The council started dusting roads last week, with the sand effectively acting as a sunscreen for the road.

And Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has put its emergency plans in place to deal with increased number of call outs during the heatwave.

Specialist vehicles, such as open water rescue vehicles are on standby in preparation for an increase in calls.

But firefighters have issued a plea for people to take extra care in the hot weather.

They say, with temperatures rising and conditions remaining very dry, the risk of fires in the open is very high.

In the week from Friday, July 8, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended 83 fires in the open - up a massive 124pc on the previous week.

A fire service spokesman said: "Hot, dry weather means that the risk of wildfires is high.

"We encourage all residents to not light fires such as barbecues, bonfires and campfires on dry grass or in woodlands.

"Barbecues at home should be placed on flat surfaces and placed away from fences, trees, shrubs and sheds."

Fire chiefs also urged people to dispose of litter responsibly, to prevent stray cigarettes or glass bottles triggering fires.

And they said people should be careful around water. A spokesman said: "Swimming in a river, lake or the ocean is different from a swimming in a pool - you need more energy to handle the currents and changing conditions and there may be submerged hazards.

"Never swim in a discussed quarry - the water may look inviting but the water is very cold and sudden exposure could put your body into shock, drastically reducing your ability to swim."