'Consider the dangers' - Water safety warning ahead of heatwave

Members of the Norfolk Paddle Meet Up group clearing weeds and logs at Horstead Mill - Credit: The Captain Baldie / Norfolk Paddle Meet Up

Experts have issued water safety warnings ahead of this weekend's anticipated sweltering heat in the hopes it might save someone's life.

The Met Office has issued a rare amber weather warning for extreme heat for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with maximum temperatures potentially threatening Norfolk's record high of 36.5C at the start of next week - which was set in July 2019.

With top temperatures of 25C on Saturday and 30C on Sunday predicted, people are being urged to enjoy the water safely and to be aware of the risks of entering into water in the hot weather.

May 2020 was the driest and sunniest May on record in East Anglia. Pictured: People enjoying the beach at Winterton-on-Sea as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

HM Coastguard is calling on people to consider the risks of jumping from piers, rocks and heights into water, and to be prepared in the event of an emergency.

It advises people choose a lifeguarded beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags if they go into the water, to check the weather and tides to make sure it is safe to head out, wear appropriate footwear and clothing, and to be aware of the sea conditions and stick to coastal paths.

"Ensure that children are well supervised at the coast," a spokesperson said.

"Never use inflatables in the sea or rivers.

People are being urged to enjoy Norfolk's water safely and to be aware of potential dangers of entering into it in the hot weather - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"Carry a mobile phone so that you have a way of making contact in an emergency and make sure you tell someone where you are going and when you will be back."

It comes after Tony White, head of prevention at the fire and rescue service, called for people to act responsibly and take basic safety precautions if around water.

According to the National Water Safety Forum, 400 people a year die from accidental drowning in the UK.

One of the main hazards of open water is cold water shock, which can happen even in scorching temperatures and shallow waters, and can cause heart attacks.

Anything below 15C is defined as cold water and can seriously affect breathing and movement.

Kevin Hart, director of nature conservation at Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: “To ensure your own safety and to protect the vulnerable wildlife that makes a home at Norfolk Wildlife Trust reserves, swimming is not allowed on any NWT site.

Kevin Hart, director of conservation at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: Chris Hill - Credit: Chris Hill

"We urge people to take note of all warning signs and act accordingly."

PC Paul Bassham, of Norfolk police’s Broads Beat team, which covers more than 100 miles of waterways, warned people to stay safe when visiting the Broads and coastal areas as hot weather continues.

He said while a river may be a tempting way to cool off, the water can have hidden dangers.

PC Paul Bassham of the Broads Beat. Photo: Anthony Kelly - Credit: Archant

"We want people to come and enjoy what the Broads has to offer, but to be aware of the risks and stay safe,” he added.

"There are many dangers that people may not necessarily see such as the change in depth, sudden decreases in temperature, unseen objects and currents, which can cause even the strongest of swimmers to get into difficulty very quickly.”

The Broads Authority advises people against entering the water unless part of an organised event as cold-water shock can cause involuntary gasp reflex and cold incapacitation even in summer.

Strong tidal currents in the Broads rivers can also cause fatigue and make exiting the water very difficult, it adds.

Watch out for weeds

Warnings have also been issued to paddleboarders and wild swimmers to "be cautious" over possible dangers in the water, such as weeds, branches and logs.

It comes after members of the Norfolk Paddle Meet-Up group took to Horstead Mill this week to play but became weary of the risk posed by a "heavy blanket of weeds" covering the hotspot, which is frequented by the group, families, wild swimmers and a canoe club.

Darren Reeve, known as Captain Baldie, who runs the group, said: "We paddled in on our SUP (stand up paddle) boards and were getting tangled very dangerously up in it.

"The youngsters who were there playing and swimming got caught a few times and one struggled a little to free herself.

Members of the Norfolk Paddle Meet Up group took five loads of weeds on each of their boards to clear the site - Credit: The Captain Baldie / Norfolk Paddle Meet Up

"Everyone is starting to use the rivers, a lot of kids like it, which is great.

"It's extremely dangerous which was my concern and could have been a potential disaster on our hands."

Play it Safe

The potential for tragic consequences of playing in water have been seen in our region in recent years, leading to this newspaper launching the Play it Safe campaign.

Four people died in the space of a decade in the lakes of Bawsey Country Park, where public access to the water is banned due to the cold waters that the depths of the former quarry hold.

A spokesperson for the west Norfolk tourist attraction said: "Bawsey Country Park always welcomes visitors however, we would urge everyone to be mindful of, and respect the park rules. Please stay safe and stay out of the water.

"The dangers associated with cold water are not always understood and can affect anyone, regardless of age or fitness."

Two teenagers also died when swimming at Thorpe Marshes, on the outskirts of Norwich, in 2015.

Bonheur Musungay, 14, got into difficulty while swimming and his cousin Stella Kambi, 18, raced in fully clothed to rescue him - at a spot that Norfolk Wildlife Trust had been attempting to discourage people from swimming.

Since the deaths, access to the lake has been closed off with a wide dyke preventing people getting to a shingle spit that was once a popular makeshift beach.

The campaign encourages people to always follow the Water Safety Code's key messages of: stop and think, stay together, call 999 and float. Search for the Royal Life Saving Society for further advice.

If you see anyone in trouble or if you get into difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

