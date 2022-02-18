Opposition call for council to scrap £6.3m social care contractors

Opposition groups have criticised County Hall's budget plans for wasting cash on contractors.

On Monday, Norfolk County Council is set to vote on its budget and the conservative administration has called for a rise in council tax bills and cash ring-fenced for adult social care. It needs to fill a £60m budget gap in 2023/24.

Opposition groups have put forward their suggestions for amendments to the plans, calling for less cash for contractors and more for skate parks, foster carers and 'parklets'.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have proposed scrapping a £6.3m contract to pay for consultants to oversee savings in social care.

The Labour group leader, Steve Morphew called instead for a stronger internal team to drive efficiency, measures to support families, young people, carers and those in sheltered accommodation.

He says their amendments promise "compassion not consultants" as the county emerges from the pandemic.

Labour also proposes funding an international standard skatepark and a fund to help communities commemorate victims of the pandemic.

Mr Morphew said: "Norfolk has the worst adult social care in the country measure by the CQC.

"The care sector is almost daily highlighted for its shortcomings. Every story hides the struggle of vulnerable people, their families and carers to maintain a decent quality of life."

The Liberal Democrats have proposed extra cash for fosterers and called for County Hall to seek out alternative contactors.

Brian Watkins, leader of the Lib Dems, said the council is "not in a good place" and criticised paying contractors while it needs to save £10m.

He said: "The Covid pandemic and Brexit has shown how fragile these cuts have made adult social care and the answer should be to spend money to improve the support given to care homes, improve respite care and improve care facilities in our communities."

The Green group has proposed a series of amendments, including a new housing retrofit strategy, rolling out more electric vehicle charging points and new 'parklets' - small parks the size of around two parking spaces.

The group has also called for a citizens assembly on climate change - a group of Norfolk residents chosen at random - which they say will improve engagement and help tackle environmental fears.

Ben Price, leader of the County Hall Green group, said the council needs to deliver change on transport.

He said: "It’s time to employ scientific, rather than old-fashioned thinking and start laying the foundations for the infrastructure and economy we want to see in Norfolk in the future."

In January council leader Andrew Proctor called on the government to provide fairer funding for local councils saying there was "a big job ahead".