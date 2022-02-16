Norfolk lagging behind on electric vehicle chargers, councillors warn

Campaigners have called for Norfolk to accelerate its rollout of electric vehicle chargers, warning that the county risks being left behind.

The Green Party group at County Hall has called for more investment to speed up the process, which it says has been slower in Norfolk than in other areas.

The warning follows similar calls for an acceleration in the rollout from the UK car industry this week.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) is urging the government and local authorities to do more to prepare the country for the switch from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles.

It also released an analysis showing the prevalence of charging points in different areas of the UK.

While Norfolk fairs well against other counties in the East of England it lags far behind the country as a whole for charging points per head.

As of January, the latest Department for Transport (DFT) data shows there were 320 publicly available charging points and 66 rapid chargers across Norfolk.

In comparison, Cambridgeshire has 190 while London has 9,157.

Electric vehicle charging bay - Credit: PA

Green councillor Jamie Osborn, who represents Mancroft ward in Norwich, said: “Norfolk is lagging behind in the roll-out of electric vehicles (EVs) charging points and the lack of charging infrastructure is holding back the adoption of EVs.

“More charging points will allow drivers who are currently prevented from switching to electric vehicles to do so."

Alongside its push for more EV charging points, the Greens are calling for a scheme to provide people who discard their cars with vouchers of up to £3,000 to go toward bike hire or purchase, or public transport.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn

The group argues that funds earmarked for the Norwich Western Link road could go towards this and projects like building charging infrastructure into the road. This, they say, would reduce the impact on pedestrians and wheelchair users.

Labour's deputy leader at County Hall, Emma Corlett, echoed the call for more chargers but stressed they would only ever be "part of the jigsaw".

She said: "The thing that concerns me is the gulf is widening between those who can afford electric vehicles and those who cannot.

"EVs will be out of financial reach for lots of residents and a large portion of Norfolk residents do not have a car.

"EV charging is really important but that has to be alongside investment in public transport and sustainable travel.

"I would rather see investment in that than £50m a mile going to the Western Link."

Emma Corlett. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

Norfolk County Council's Insight data said the county has on average 67 vehicles per 100 people.

The SMMT called on the government to set up a new regulator - Ofcharge - to monitor the market, govern targets and ensure that every part of the country has access to charging.

While Ms Corlett said while there needs to be oversight of chargers, she argued that local authorities should be able to take responsibility.

"A regulator won't do what's needed, which is bring in more investment," she said.

Norfolk County Council has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon by 2030 - and unveiled an electric vehicle strategy last September to help reach that goal.

The authority's strategy aims to highlight how it can play a key role in helping increase the uptake of electric vehicles.

The council also said it can set "a good example to local businesses and organisations" as a result of electrifying its own fleet.

The strategy also proposes placing a requirement on developers to ensure every new home with a parking space has access to an electric vehicle charge point.

It also outlined how the council would work with private companies to get publicly available charging points provided in residential streets.

An electric car being charged - Credit: Nissan

SMMT said public charging points are "critical to consumer confidence and are still relied upon by many commercial fleets, as well as the third of British households that do not have designated off-street parking."

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said consumers need to be put at the heart of the transition, to assure the best possible experience.

How does Norfolk compare?

DfT data shows there are 65.6 chargers per 100,000 people in north Norfolk - the highest rate in the region.

Norwich is second with 36.6, followed by west Norfolk with 36.4, Breckland 35.4, Great Yarmouth 34.3, South Norfolk 28 and Broadland has just 15.2.

Norfolk as a whole has 35 per 100,000.

Across England, there are 42.7 chargers per 100,000 people.

In comparison, Cambridgeshire has 28.9 but Cambridge city has 44.8.

Access in the east pales in comparison to areas in London, with the City of London a runaway winner with 475.4 per 100,000.