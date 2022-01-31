Council tax rise of nearly 3pc edges nearer, amid 'black hole' warning

An increase of 3pc in the share of Norfolk people's council tax which goes to County Hall has edged nearer - but councillors said they have resisted a higher increase.

With Norfolk County Council facing a £60m funding gap in 2023/24, the council's own finance officer Simon George had recommended a 3.99pc increase to help plug the gap.

But the Conservative-controlled cabinet has agreed to recommended a 2.99pc increase on 2022/23 bills.

The 2.99pc council tax rise would add about £44 to the bill for a Band D property. - Credit: Archant

Councillors said they wanted to keep it lower due to the pressures people are facing with cost of living increases.

However, opposition councillors said the council is storing up problems for the future.

At Monday's (January 31) cabinet meeting, councillors agreed to recommend the council's budget for the next 12 months.

That includes £49.8m in budget increases, £28.4m of savings and the 2.99pc increase in the county council's share of the council tax.

That mooted rise, which includes a 1pc rise on the total council tax bill, ringfenced for adult social care, would add about £44 to the annual bill for a Band D property.

Andrew Jamieson, the council's cabinet member for finance, said: "We are proposing we will not raise council tax by the maximum possible.

"This is because we are very aware of the cost of living pressures on our residents and we do not want to put the maximum burden on them."

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Council leader Andrew Proctor reiterated calls for the government to provide fairer funding to local councils and for more than a one-year settlement.

On the £60m funding gap, the council has previously said it will bring in external consultants to help address that.

Mr Proctor said: "We do have a big job ahead of us. We must start early at looking at the future, once the 2022/23 budget is confirmed."

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

But Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group, said: "The massive black hole that gets kicked down the road every year doesn’t offer the hope Norfolk needs.

"Pouring money into consultants while cutting services and keeping your fingers crossed is no way to convince people in Norfolk a council tax increase is justified."

The final decision on the budget will be taken at the full county council meeting on Monday, February 21.

What would a 2.99pc increase put the county council's share of the council tax up by?

Band A: £1,011.30 (from £981.96)

Band B: £1,179.85 (from £1,145.62)

Band C: £1,348.40 (from £1,309.28)

Band D: £1,516.95 (from £1,472.94)

Band E: £1,854.05 (from £1,800.26)

Band F: £2,191.15 (from £2,127.58)

Band G: £2,528.25 (from £2,454.90)

Band H: £2,945.88 (from £3,033.90)

Council tax bills are made up of elements which go to the county council, district/borough or city councils and, in some cases, town and parish councils.