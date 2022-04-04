Norfolk gets nearly £50m for better buses - but only half sum hoped for

Norfolk has been awarded nearly £50m to make buses better. - Credit: Steve Adams

Norfolk has been awarded almost £50million to make the county's buses better.

But, despite the county getting the biggest share of the new government pot in the country, it is still only half what council officers had hoped to secure.

The Department for Transport cash is to go towards Norfolk County Council's Bus Service Improvement plan - a blueprint for the council's aims for buses over the next five years.

County Hall had sought £105m from the government, but has had to settle for £49.5m.

The improvement plan had outlined proposals for simplified ticketing and journey information, fare cuts for under 25s, cleaner, greener buses, and improved accessibility.

It also sought £40m for a bus priority programme to speed up journeys, £21m for zero-emissions buses, £21.03m to deliver "consistent bus network standards" and £11.8m for better service integration and hubs, including, interchange hubs, bus stop upgrades and market town bus station upgrades.

It is not yet clear what the lower than hoped for government award will mean for each of those projects.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: "Buses are the most popular way of getting around in this country – but for too long people outside of London have had a raw deal.

"The investment we’re making today to ramp up the bus revolution will drive down fares at a time when people’s finances are tight and help connect communities across England."

Last week, the government announced the county council had secured from the Department for Transport's £50m Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) fund.

The money will cover almost half the £6.9m cost to replace 15 of First's single decker buses with electric single decker vehicles. First will provide £3.6m.

