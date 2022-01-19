Concerns £106m bid to transform Norfolk buses could falter
Concerns have been raised that Norfolk's hopes of getting more than £100m to transform bus services could be dashed - and the county could end up with just a fraction of that money.
Norfolk County Council is waiting to find out if its bid for £106m from the government's Bus Back Better Fund has been successful.
The council unveiled its Norfolk Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) in October, seeking money to spend over five years, with at least £65m extra to be added by bus companies and the council.
The plan, which officers acknowledged as 'aspirational', includes simplified ticketing and journey information, fare cuts for under 25s, cleaner, greener buses, and improved accessibility.
It includes £41m for a bus priority programme to speed up journeys, £21m for zero-emission buses, £21m to deliver "consistent bus network standards" and £11.8m for better service integration and hubs.
But, at Wednesday's (January 19) meeting of the council's infrastructure and development select committee, concerns were raised over Norfolk's chances of getting the full £106m.
Officers, who expect a decision on the bid next month, said £1.2bn is available through the government fund, but that the total sought by all councils which have lodged bids is £7bn.
Given that, Jim Moriarty, independent county councillor for Gayton and Nar Valley, said: "There's every likelihood to think it will be a fifth or less of what we are looking for. Yes, it's aspirational, but it looks like we will have to cut it back severely."
Council leader Andrew Proctor prompted criticism last summer when he said Norfolk was, in some respects, a "car county".
Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat councillor for Melton Constable, said such remarks made him question the council's commitment to getting people out of cars and on to buses - and said he feared that could hamper the bid's success.
But Barry Stone, Conservative chairman of the committee said: "To a large extent, in rural areas, Norfolk is a car county. This strategy should go a long way to reduce that dependency on cars for rural areas."
Once the council learns how much it will get, the public will be consulted on the BSIP.