Go-ahead for electric buses in Norwich after multi-million pound boost

Norwich is to get electric buses after the government awarded millions of pounds to Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Steve Adams

A bid for millions of pounds of government cash to help get 15 electric buses on the streets of Norwich has been successful.

Norfolk County Council has secured £3.2m from the Department for Transport's £50m Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) fund.

The money will cover almost half the £6.9m cost to replace 15 of First's single decker buses with electric single decker vehicles. First will provide £3.6m.

The routes the buses would be used on have yet to be made public, but they would all pass through Norwich city centre.

Steve Wickers, managing director at First Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Steve Wickers, managing director at First Norfolk and Suffolk said: “As leaders in sustainable mobility, we are fully aligned with the government’s ambitions for a net-zero carbon transport system, including zero-emission bus fleets.

"We are pleased to receive the outcome of the ZEBRA funding application for Norfolk and the confirmation that funding has been secured to introduce 15 new electric buses into our local fleet.

“We will continue to work closely with Norfolk County Council to deliver bus priority for customers in Norwich and progress the decarbonisation of our bus fleets across the region.

"More widely, our work with central and local government across the UK continues to support the delivery of our national decarbonisation ambitions and commitments.”

First has previously pledged not to buy any diesel buses after 2022 and to operate a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035.

Tom McCabe, head of paid service at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Supplied

Tom McCabe, head of paid service at Norfolk County Council, said it was "fantastic news".

He said: "The new vehicles will operate on existing bus routes which operate through the Low Emission Zone in Norwich City Centre and will help us to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 600 tonnes a year.

This will be a huge step in our commitment to improve air quality in the Greater Norwich area in our journey towards a Net Zero transport system.”

Green Norwich city councillor Denise Carlo, said: "This is excellent news as the grant will bring electric buses onto the streets and roads of Norwich and Norfolk for the first time."

She urged First not to just cascade the replaced diesel buses to other areas.