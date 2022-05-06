New £7.7m scheme to help Norfolk people as cost of living rise bites

A new £7.7m scheme has been launched this morning to help Norfolk people struggling with cost of living increases.

County Hall leaders say Norfolk County Council's Cost of Living Support Scheme will help people ranging from the very young to pensioners, amid spiralling costs hitting households.

As part of it, a £3.6m pot will mean families eligible for means-tested free school meals will be able to claim cost of living vouchers worth £15 per month.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

There will be an enhanced £30 payment in August to coincide with the school holidays - and families can choose what to spend the money on.

After controversy at the council's decision to not offer free school meal vouchers over the Easter holidays, vouchers will be backdated to April, continuing until October.

The council is adding an extra £1m - half from its budget and half from public health cash - to the £6.7m the county received through the government's Household Support Fund.

£2.2m of it will be made available for cash and voucher awards for people aged 65 and over, which will be administered via voluntary organisations and other partners - including a collaboration with Anglian Water to help people with bills.

£1m will be added to the council's existing Norfolk Assistance Scheme, which families, not eligible for free school meals, but who are facing hardship can approach for support.

Another £840,000 pot will be shared with the district, borough and city councils to support other people in need.

A further £225,000 is being given to the Norfolk Community Foundation's Nourishing Norfolk scheme, which has set up a network of food hubs offering cut price food to families.

The council was criticised when it did not run school meal vouchers over Easter, sparking protests and a walk-out by opposition councillors.

Opposition councillors at Norfolk County Council protested over the decision not to provide school meal vouchers at Easter - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Andrew Proctor, leader of the Conservative-controlled council, said then that specific government funding for the scheme had ended and the government required the Household Support cash to be spent more widely than just on school children.

He said it had taken a while to get the new scheme together, but that it had the potential to help thousands of people at a time when people are feeling the pinch.

He said: "What we have tried to do is reach as many people as we possibly can.

"That includes children and families who are eligible for free school meals, but also other families in need and older people.

"We have done what we said we would do. It's taken a little while to get to the stage we have, but we want to get to as many people as we can.

"This scheme is more flexible and we've tried to make sure it is a support scheme which can help people for as long as we possibly can."

The council says people who find themselves in hardship should call them on 0344 800 8020, so the council can offer support or direct them to others.

Last month, the EDP launched its Your Money Matters campaign, to highlight the impact of increased financial pressures in the county.