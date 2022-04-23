Fury as Tory complaint triggers probe into school lunch walkout councillors

Protesting councillors, who walked out of a meeting after they were refused a debate about axing free school meal vouchers, have been hit with standards complaints.

It has been branded "morally corrupt", by one of the councillors that complaints have been made against, who said she had "never seen the Conservatives stoop this low".

Submitted by council leader Andrew Proctor on behalf of the controlling Tory group, the complaint alleges Labour, Liberal Democrats, Greens and an independent councillor showed disrespect in walking out.

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

At the April 11 meeting, the Labour group had called for a debate on the authority's controversial move not to continue funding the voucher scheme for children on free school meals over the Easter holidays.

But, after the debate was rejected by chairwoman Penny Carpenter, following advice from council officers, all opposition councillors walked out, with Labour and the Lib Dems having withdrawn the motions they had tabled.

Norfolk County Council said it could not confirm whether or not any standards complaints had been lodged - as that should remain confidential at this stage.

But the EDP has learned an investigation will be carried out by Helen Edwards, County Hall's director of governance and monitoring officer.

She will look to establish if there is evidence of a breach of the councillor code of conduct.

The complaint is understood to state some members of the Conservative group travelled long distances to the meeting to represent voters - where a number of cross-party motions were due to be heard.

The complaint states it had cost money and officer time to prepare and hold it.

The Conservative group's complaint is that the opposition groups' actions were "selfish" and a "total disgrace to Norfolk County Council, its constitution, its staff and most importantly the people of Norfolk".

Opposition councillors protested over the axing of school meal vouchers over the Easter holidays. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

But independent Alexandra Kemp, who represents Clenchwarton and King's Lynn South and is the subject of one of the complaints, said: "It's a democratic right to walk out of a meeting. These complaints are morally corrupt and oppressive.

"The most important issue of the day was the school meals vouchers and yet they refused to allow that to be debated.

"I always think I have seen it all at County Hall, but I have never seen the Conservatives stoop this low."

She said, at a time when prime minister Boris Johnson has been at the centre of attention over Partygate, this should be a time for his party colleagues to be contrite.

Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group, said: "The Conservatives created this fiasco by refusing to debate opposition business for months and are now trying to penalise Labour councillors for speaking out in support of struggling families doing their best to feed hungry children during school holidays.

"The walk out was the only legitimate way left to us to get our message across."

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Brian Watkins, leader of the Lib Dem group, said: "I have received a complaint and I will be rigorously rebutting the allegations which have been made."

Green councillor Jamie Osborn said: "The Conservative administration have repeatedly denied opposition councillors their democratic right to speak and are now deflecting from their own shortcomings by trying to blame others."

Mr Proctor said he would not be commenting, as confidentiality should be observed during standards investigations.

The investigations could conclude there have been no code of conduct breaches.

But if it finds evidence of breaches, the council's standards committee could be convened to hear matters, or they could be resolved without a hearing.

The seven-member standards committee is meant to be politically balanced and the Conservatives were careful to ensure none of their members and substitutes on it signed the complaints.

Sanctions could include censure or reprimand, removing councillors from positions or requiring them to attend training.

Teresa Bell and Rhiannon, who have criticised the county council's decision to cut free school meal vouchers - Credit: Supplied

Teresa Bell, from Alpington, near Poringland, who has a five-year-old daughter Rhiannon, was among parents who criticised the council about scrapping vouchers.

Of the standards complaints, she said: "It seems like a dictatorship. If those councillors were not allowed to voice their opposition at the meeting, voting with their feet was the only way to get their point across."

The county council had said the government funding allocation for free school meals ended and £6.7m given through the government's hardship fund had to be spent more widely, with details as to how that would work to be revealed in due course.

In the meantime, the council suggested families could get free meals over Easter by attending holiday club sessions, although some other councils did keep voucher schemes running.