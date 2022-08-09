New primary school set to open in fast-growing village

Image of what the new Gayton primary school will look like. Picture: NPS Group - Credit: NPS Group

A new, multi-million-pound school is set to open in one of Norfolk's fastest-growing villages next month.

After years of development, the £6m primary and nursery school in Gayton, near King's Lynn, is nearly complete.

It is due to open at the start of the next term, in September.

The school will provide spaces for 210 primary-age pupils as well as 56 nursery places.

Gayton has seen a great deal of growth in recent years, with another 33 homes on Litcham Road given the go-ahead in July.

Gayton CE Primary Academy was commissioned and funded by the county council, which agreed on Monday to hand over the keys for the school to the Diocese of Norwich, part of the Church of England, which will run it.

The school is built on a new site next to West Hall Farm, between Springvale and Vicarage Drive, and includes seven classrooms and group rooms, with a central library and a multi-use games area.

The nursery building consists of a children’s room, a community room, a sleeping bay and external play areas.

The new facilities will replace the current school that has been described by parents as "dated".

Cash to pay the council for the school will come from the Diocese selling off the existing school site.