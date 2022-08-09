New primary school set to open in fast-growing village
- Credit: NPS Group
A new, multi-million-pound school is set to open in one of Norfolk's fastest-growing villages next month.
After years of development, the £6m primary and nursery school in Gayton, near King's Lynn, is nearly complete.
It is due to open at the start of the next term, in September.
The school will provide spaces for 210 primary-age pupils as well as 56 nursery places.
Gayton has seen a great deal of growth in recent years, with another 33 homes on Litcham Road given the go-ahead in July.
Gayton CE Primary Academy was commissioned and funded by the county council, which agreed on Monday to hand over the keys for the school to the Diocese of Norwich, part of the Church of England, which will run it.
The school is built on a new site next to West Hall Farm, between Springvale and Vicarage Drive, and includes seven classrooms and group rooms, with a central library and a multi-use games area.
The nursery building consists of a children’s room, a community room, a sleeping bay and external play areas.
The new facilities will replace the current school that has been described by parents as "dated".
Most Read
- 1 Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich
- 2 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park
- 3 Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk
- 4 Why is Norfolk not introducing a hosepipe ban?
- 5 Mods and rockers taking over Norfolk town for classic bike and scooter meet
- 6 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
- 7 Warning to pet owners after chocolate dumped in seaside village
- 8 Norfolk attraction to hold its largest ever fireworks display
- 9 Woman filmed being raped while she was unconscious, court told
- 10 High Court threat to A47 dualling plan
Cash to pay the council for the school will come from the Diocese selling off the existing school site.