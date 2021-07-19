Let’s get cracking! Pupils’ joy as work starts on new primary school

Published: 3:51 PM July 19, 2021

Gayton school children celebrate start of work on village's new primary and nursery school. - Credit: Alan Bennett/Media Imaging Solutions

A major milestone has been passed in the creation of a long-awaited new school in a growing west Norfolk village.

After years in development, work has started on the foundations of the £6 million primary and nursery school in Gayton, near King’s Lynn, with a ground break ceremony overseen by invited guests and school children.

Norfolk County Council has commissioned and funded the school that will cater for up to 210 primary children and 56 nursery places.

Rachael Greenhalgh, executive headteacher of Middleton and Gayton Church of England Primary Academies. - Credit: DNEAT

Rachael Greenhalgh, executive headteacher of Middleton and Gayton Church of England Primary Academies, said: “As a school we are absolutely delighted that work has started on this project.

“Our fantastic staff team are all very excited about the opportunities this new building will create for our thriving school community.

“We have waited a long time for this build to finally get underway, but we are confident it will be worth the wait! It is great to see this kind of investment in a rural school in this part of West Norfolk.”

Gayton is set to see a growth with more than 100 new homes with the plans for 29 homes at Allens Garage, Lynn Road, 40 homes in Back Street, and 24 homes behind the Rampant Horse pub in Lynn Road, have been approved.

The school is being built on a new site next to West Hall Farm, between Springvale and Vicarage Drive and will include seven classrooms and group rooms, with a central library and a multi-use games area.

The nursery building will consist of a children’s room, a community room, a sleeping bay and external play areas.

The new facilities will replace the current school that has been described by parents as "dated".

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT), said: “This will be an excellent resource for the children in the village and reflects the high aspirations we have for all children within the trust.

“It is a culmination of nearly a decade of hard work from the headteacher to get this underway and we thank all those involved in what is going to be a fantastic new school.”