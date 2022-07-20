33 homes given go-ahead for west Norfolk village

An outline application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council to build up to 33 homes in Gayton. - Credit: Google

Dozens of homes on the edge of a west Norfolk village have been given the green light.

Plans for 33 homes on Litcham Road, Gayton were approved by West Norfolk Council at a meeting on Wednesday.

The application also includes work on roads, driveways, parking areas, open spaces, external lighting, and a pumping station.

The former industrial site, which is next to Gayton Mill, is currently vacant and was last used as a seed processing plant.

Despite approving the plans, the committee raised some concerns.

Michael de Whalley, the Green Party's ward councillor for Gayton, said: “I have walked along that area and it is a nightmare to negotiate, it is horrible turning out that road, it is blind.

“Any addition of traffic will make that scarier and having to negotiate pedestrians will make that scarier.”

However, an officer said Norfolk County Council's highways department had raised no concerns about the development.

While the plans have been given approval, a further application will have to come to the council setting out the design of the properties and where they are placed on the site.