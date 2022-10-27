Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has been appointed as a minister in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy - Credit: George Freeman/UK Parliment

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman is back in government - becoming the county's most senior MP in the process.

Mr Freeman has been re-appointed to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy by new prime minister Rishi Sunak.

In a tweet, Mr Freeman said his ministerial brief would cover science, technology and innovation, and that his re-appointment was "a privilege and honour".

Mr Freeman had previously covered a very similar brief under from September 2021 until resigning in July as Boris Johnson's leadership of the Conservative party collapsed.

He had also served as transport minister in the earliest months of Johnson's government, and as a parliamentary under-secretary of state for life sciences during David Cameron's premiership.

His move back into government came as MPs elsewhere in the county left the cabinet, following South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss's resignation as PM.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis resigned as justice secretary and Norwich North MP Chloe Smith left her role as work and pensions secretary.