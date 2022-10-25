Norwich North MP's government role ends amid reshuffle

Chloe Smith will not be a part of Rishi Sunak's cabinet - Credit: PA

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has confirmed her role as a government minister has come to an end.

Ms Smith served as the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in Liz Truss' government from September 6 until October 25.

Her departure follows Rishi Sunak becoming prime minister on Tuesday morning, having met the King after becoming the new leader of the Conservatives.

She has previously acted as minister of state for the constitution and devolution from 2018 to 2021 and for disabled people, work and health from 2021 to 2022.

In a series of tweets, Ms Smith said: "It has been a privilege to serve as the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and I would like to thank all of the brilliant staff at the department for work and pensions for their dedication to helping people into work and protecting the most vulnerable.

"I look forward to supporting Rishi Sunak from the backbenches and continuing to work hard for my constituents in Norwich North."

Ms Smith's resignation follows the departure of fellow Norfolk MP, Brandon Lewis, who had been the lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice, as the new PM's cabinet reshuffle begins.