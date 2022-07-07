Two Norfolk ministers call on Boris Johnson to stand down

Breaking

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, has announced his resignation amid a turbulent 24 hours for the prime minister - Credit: PA

Two Norfolk ministers have withdrawn their support from the PM within minutes of each other, as the mass exodus from Boris Johnson's government continues.

Brandon Lewis, the MP for Great Yarmouth, was the first to announce he was standing down as Northern Ireland Secretary, saying he no longer believes the values of "honesty" and "integrity" are being upheld by the prime minister.

Moments later, George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, said he no longer supported Boris Johnson's leadership, saying the "chaos" in No. 10 and the abandonment of ministerial code are "insults to the Conservatism I stand for".

He said the government's actions "could not go on" and that "enough is enough".

The letter does not make it clear whether he has officially resigned.

The MP for Great Yarmouth, who announced his resignation on Twitter this morning, has become the fourth cabinet minister to quit in 48 hours.

It came hours after he and a group of fellow ministers reportedly visited Downing Street on Wednesday evening to urge the prime minister to step down.

In his resignation letter, Mr Lewis described his decision as a matter of "deep personal regret" to leave the government but said he believed the prime minister no longer upheld the values of "honesty, integrity and mutual respect".

Brandon Lewis' resignation letter - Credit: Brandon Lewis

Mr Johnson's woes deepen further with this news, placing him under more pressure to step down from his leadership role.

Mr Lewis has been seen as one of the his most loyal ministers.

He was first elected as MP for Great Yarmouth in 2010 and went on to rise in the ranks to become appointed the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on February 13, 2020.

He has also served as Tory party chairman.