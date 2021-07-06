News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Candidates revealed ahead of election to replace London-bound councillor

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:40 PM July 6, 2021   
A by-election is set to be held in Gaywood South after Thomas Smith (pictured) left for a job in London - Credit: Archant

The candidates vying to replace a councillor who stood down within weeks of being elected have been revealed. 

Thomas Smith, who represented Gaywood South at Norfolk County Council, stood down last month after being offered a job in London.

The Conservative member had only been re-elected on May 7

A by-election for the seat will therefore be held on Thursday, July 29, and now the five candidates set to stand have been announced. 

Micaela Bartrum will represent the Labour Party, while Rob Colwell is hoping to become councillor for the Liberal Democrats. 

Michael Stone is standing for UKIP, Robin Talbot as an Independent candidate, and Phil Trask for the Conservatives. 

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council is reminding people to ensure they are registered to vote.

The deadline ahead of the by-election is July 13 or, for a postal vote, it is 5pm on July 14. 

To register, visit gov.uk/register-to-vote. To apply for a registration form or check whether you're already registered, call 01553 616773.

