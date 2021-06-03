County councillor resigns - less than a month after election

Published: 1:37 PM June 3, 2021

Thomas Smith, who has resigned as Conservative councillor for Gaywood South. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

A Norfolk county councillor has resigned - less than a month after winning re-election.

Conservative Thomas Smith, who represented Gaywood South at Norfolk County Council, has stood down after being offered a job in London.

A by-election will now be held for the King's Lynn division which Mr Smith had represented since 2017. He also used to be a West Norfolk borough councillor for Gaywood North Bank ward.

Last month, Mr Smith held the Gaywood South seat in the county council elections.

He got 980 votes, 256 ahead of second-placed Labour candidate Micaela Bartrum.

Liberal Democrat Rob Colwell was third with 228 and UKIP's Michael Stone was fourth with 99.

Mr Smith said: "It was very much a case that I was offered a job in London and I would not have been able to combine doing that with being a councillor.

"It is a job in journalism, on trade magazines, which is something that I really adore."

Mr Smith said he was sorry his time as a councillor had come to an end, particularly so soon after being re-elected.

He said: "There were a shed load of things I was looking forward to doing on patch. I will miss it, but it was one of those things where the opportunity was such that I could not turn it down."

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Andrew Proctor. leader of Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council, said: "I’m sorry to lose Thomas Smith as a valued member of the Conservative group, as I am sure the residents in his division will too.

"It’s always a difficult call when job opportunities come along and if they conflict with being a councillor a choice has to be made and Thomas has done that.

"I wish him well for the future. We will now get on with the job of finding his replacement to work for and represent all the people in that division."

A by-election date has yet to be set. By-elections for the city council and county council Sewell divisions are due to be held on June 17.

Those were triggered by the death of former Norwich Lord Mayor Eve Collishaw, who was standing as the Conservative candidate.

Mr Smith's resignation means the political make-up at County Hall is now Conservatives (57), Labour (11), Lib Dems (eight), Greens (three), Independent (three) and two vacancies.