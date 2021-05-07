Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results

Published: 3:38 PM May 7, 2021

The count of Norfolk County Council votes for candidates in the Broadland and South Norfolk area, held at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Here is a full list of all the election results in the Norfolk County Council.

We have also included the Suffolk County Council results for the East Suffolk areas the Eastern Daily Press norcovers.

Key: C - Conservative, G - Green, I - Independent, L - Labour, LD - Liberal Democrats, WSI - West Suffolk Independent. Bold indicates the winner. * Indicates the sitting councillor.

Norfolk County Council

Breckland

Attleborough: James Bremner (L) 559, Rhodri Oliver * (C) 1597, Ian Speller (LD) 462. CON HOLD.

Dereham North: Brendon Bernard (LD), Georgina Bunting (L), William Richmond * (C)

Dereham South: Harry Clarke (L) 997, Phillip Duigan * (C) 1152, Jenny Pitchford (LD) 148. CON HOLD.

Elmham and Mattishall: Bill Borrett * (C) 2037, Mark Foley (LD) 332, Tara Harris (L) 395, Philip Morton (G) 410. CON HOLD.

Guiltcross: Stephen Askew * (C), Michael Brindle (L), Beverly Bulmer (LD)

Necton and Launditch: Jane Keidan-Cooper (G), Mark Kiddle-Morris * (C), Joseph Sisto (L), Matthew Weatherill (LD)

Swaffham: Paul Auber (LD), Peter Bate (G), Ed Colman * (C), John Zielinski (L)

The Brecks: Fabian Eagle * (C), Evie-May Ellis (LD), Anne Rix (G), Stuart Terry (L)

Thetford East: Jamie Cash (LD), Denis Crawford (UKIP), Susan Dowling (L), Jane James (C) (seat currently vacant)

Thetford West: Martin Callam (LD), Terry Jermy * (L), Barbara Tullett (C), Philip Wagstaff (I)

Watton: Timothy Birt (G), Claire Bowes * (C), James Minto (LD), Keith Prince (L)

Yare and All Saints: Ulrike Behrendt (LD), Ann Bowyer (G), Edward Connolly * (C), Paul Siegert (L)

Broadland

Acle: Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach (L), Caroline Fernandez (G), Emelye Harvey (LD), Lana Hempsall (C)

Aylsham: Andrew Boswell (G), Stephen Maseko (L), Jonathan Rackham (I), Steve Riley (LD), Hal Turkmen (C)

Blofield and Brundall: Jan Davis (G), Andrew Proctor * (C), Glenn Springett (L), Ian Wilson (LD)

Drayton and Horford: Tony Adams * (C), Dave Thomas (LD), Trevor Turk (L)

Hellesdon: Bibin Baby (L), David Britcher (LD), Shelagh Gurney * (C), Ken Parsons (G)

Hevingham and Spixworth: Chris Corson (C), Tony Hemmingway (L), Dan Roper * (LD)

Old Catton: Ian Chapman (G), Jack Manzi (L), Karen Vincent *(C), Alan Whiteside (LD)

Reepham: Sue Catchpole (LD), Sarah Morgan (G), Greg Peck * (C), Tom Rednall (L)

Sprowston: Natasha Harpley (L), Kahn Johnson (G), Simon Lockett (LD), John Ward * (C)

Taverham: Stuart Clancy * (C), Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou (LD), Claire Marcham (G), Daryl Wickham (L)

Thorpe St Andrew: Eleanor Laming (G), Ian Mackie * (C), Gurpreet Padda (L), Phyllida Scrivens (LD)

Woodside: Martin Booth (L), John Fisher * (C), Jim Green (G), Victor Morgan (LD)

Wroxham: Nicholas Ball (G), Richard Moore (LD), Julia Wheeler (L), Fran Whymark * (C)

Great Yarmouth

Breydon: Gareth Howe (LD), Hannah Morris (G), Carl Smith * (C), Trevor Wainwright (L)

Lothingland: Carl Annison (C), Adrian Myers (I), Trevor Rawson (G), Tony Wright (L)

East Flegg: James Bensly (C), Edd Bush (L), Hannah Gray (G), Nicholas Read (LD)

Caister on Sea: Penny Carpenter * (C), Stuart Hellingsworth (L), Kenneth Petersen (G)

Yarmouth north and central: Graham Carpenter (C), Ron Ellis (I), Tony Harris (LD) Anne Killett (G), Sandy Lysaght (L), Carrie Talbot (UKIP)

Magdalen: Ivan Murray-Smith (C), Georgie Oatley (G), Colleen Walker * (L)

West Flegg: Andy Grant (C), Emma Punchard (G), Claire Wardley (L), Rebecca Woods (LD)

Gorleston St Andrews: Tracey Darnell (G), Graham Plant * (C), Gordon Smith (LD), Jo Thurtle (L)

Yarmouth Nelson and South Town: Daniel Candon (C), Rebecca Durant (G), Mark Godfrey (LD), Mick Riley (Reform), Mike Smith-Clare * (L)

King's Lynn and West Norfolk

Clenchwarton & King`s Lynn South: Adam Giles (L), Liam Hind (C), * Alexandra Kemp (I)

Dersingham: Erika Ingrid Coward (LD), Stuart Dark * (C), George Lankester (L), Jordan Stokes (G)

Docking: Michelle Carter (L), Michael Chenery of Horsbrugh * (C), Chris Morley (I)

Downham Market: Eamonn McCusker (L), Josie Ratcliffe (LD), Jackie Westrop (I), Tony White * (C)

Feltwell: Neil Aldridge (I), Christopher Harvey (L). Tom Ryves (I), Martin Storey * (C)

Fincham: Alan Holmes (I), Brian Long * (C), Jo Smith (L)

Freebridge Lynn: Francis Bone (L), Nick Daubney (C), Michael De Whalley (G) (currently vacant)

Gayton and Nar Valley: David Collis (L), Jim Moriarty (I), Olivia Morris (C)

Gaywood North and Central: Helen Dalgliesh (L), Graham Middleton (C), David Mills (LD), Jim Perkins (UKIP)

Gaywood South: Micaela Bartrum (L), Rob Colwell (LD), Thomas Smith * (C), Michael Stone (UKIP)

Kings Lynn North and Central: Rob Archer (G), Lesley Bambridge (C), Gary Bramham (Reform), Richard Coward (LD), Wilfred Lambert (L)

Marshland North: Matthew Hannay (L), Julian Kirk (C), Sandra Squire * (I)

Marshland South: Chris Dawson (C), David Hodgkinson (L), Alastair Kent (G), Colin Rose (I)

North Coast: John Crofts (LD), Andrew Jamieson * (C), John Simmons (L)

North Norfolk

Cromer: Tim Adams * (LD) 1745, Mike Bossingham (G) 186, Richard Parker (C) 1071, David Russell (L) 207 LIB DEM HOLD

Fakenham: Tom Fitzpatrick * (C) 1376, Ruth Goodall (L) 371, Kris Marshall-Smith (G) 256, John Rest (I) 569. CONS HOLD

Holt: Sarah Butikofer* (LD) 1311, Kay Montandon (L) 212, Simon Russell (G) 297, Eric Vardy (C) 1650. CON GAIN FROM LIB DEMS

Hoveton and Stalham: Pierre Butikofer (LD), Nigel Dixon * (C), Michael Filgate (G), Paul Rice (I), Richard Stowe (L)

Melton Constable: Steffan Aquarone * (LD), Rebecca Shaw (L), Jonathan Wilton (C), Rosie Woolgar (G)

Mundesley: Wendy Fredericks (LD), Jasper Haywood (L), Edward Maxfield * (I), Crispian Riley-Smith (C), Mark Taylor (G)

North Walsham East: Elizabeth Dixon (G), Graham Jones (L), Pauline Porter (C), Lucy Shires (LD)

North Walsham West and Erpingham: Chris Melhuish (G), Claudia Owen (L), Jon Payne (C), Saul Penfold (LD)

Sheringham: Ruth Bartlett (L), Simon Grewcock (G), Judy Oliver * (C), Tony Shannocks Poet Bolster (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party), Liz Withington (LD)

Wells: Andrew Brown (LD), Michael Dalby (C), Stephen Green (G), Xenia Horne (L)

South Smallburgh: Nick Coppack (I), Anne Filgate (G), Finola Gaynor-Powell (L), Richard Price * (C), Adam Varley (LD)

Norwich

Bowthorpe: Roy Ashman (C), Sean Bennett (LD), Mike Sands * (L), Jonathan Watson (I)

Catton Grove: Nigel Lubbock (LD), Steve Morphew * (L), Tony Park (G), Richard Potter (C)

Crome: Alison Birmingham (L), Jonathan Emsell (C), Judith Ford (G), Victor Scrivens (LD)

Eaton: Peter Prinsley (L), Jane Saunders (G), John Ward (C), Brian Watkins * (LD)

Lakenham: Helen Betts (C), Penelope Hubble (LD), Brenda Jones * (L)

Mancroft: Danny Douglas * (L), Craig Harvey (C), Jamie Osborn (G)

Mile Cross: Stephen Bailey (C), Fiona Dowson (G), Susan Holland (LD), Chrissie Rumsby * (L)

Nelson: Iain Gwynn (C), Paul Neale (G), Caroline Sykes (L)

Sewell: Election postponed until June 17, due to the death of a candidate.

Thorpe Hamlet: Jonathan Gillespie (C), Ben Price (G), Cavan Stewart (L)

Town Close: Willem Buttinger (G), Mary Chacksfield (C), Emma Corlett * (L), Neil Hardman (LD)

University: John Greenaway (G), Henry Lynn (C), Matthew Reilly (L) Huw Sayer (LD)

Wensum: Teresa Belton (G), Gordon Dean (LD), David King (C), Maxine Webb (L)

South Norfolk

Who is standing in South Norfolk?

Clavering: Alison Green (L), Barry Stone (C), Ian Stone (LD), Eric Wareham (G)

Costessey: Sharon Blundell (LD), John Irving (C), Jamal Sealey (L), Owen Watkins (G)

Diss and Roydon: Keith Kiddie * (C), Pam Reekie (L), David Reynolds (G), Trevor Wenman (LD)

East Depwade: Bernard Chauly (LD), James Eddy (L), Andrew Newby (G), Martin Wilby * (C)

Forehoe: Ian Boreham (G), Vivienne Clifford-Jackson (LD), Daniel Elmer (C), Tom Matthews (Reform), John Morland (L)

Henstead: David Fairbairn (LD), Chris Smith (L), Vic Thomson * (C), Julie Young (G)

Hingham: Gary Blundell (LD), Kendra Cogman (L), Margaret Dewsbury * (C), Victoria Walters (G)

Humbleyard: Janet Bearman (G), David Bills * (C), Simon Chapman (L), Julian Halls (LD)

Loddon: Kay Mason Billig (C), Jeremy Rowe (L), Gill Stone (LD)

Long Stratton: Shaun Button (G), Jon Norton (LD), Alison Thomas * (C), David Vail (L)

West Depwade: Barry Duffin (C), Bob McClenning (LD), Alyson Read (L), Carol Sharp (G), Beverley Spratt * (I)

Wymondham: Christopher Bunting (L), Suzanne Nuri-Nixon (LD), Robert Savage (C), Paul Sutcliff (G)

Suffolk County Council

Beccles (two seats): Mark Bee * (C) 2020, Graham Catchpole (C) 1769, Peggy McGregor (G) 2131, Christian Newsom (L) 374, Dom Taylor (L) 368, Caroline Topping (G) 2594. GREEN HOLD/GAIN FROM CONS

Blackbourn: John Bailey (L), Warren Lakin (G), Joanna Spicer (C)

Blything: Philip Harle (L) 640, Richard Smith * (C) 1523, Andrew Turner (C) 962. CON HOLD.

Brandon: Susan Dean (L), Victor Lukaniuk (WSI), Christine Mason (C), William Tanner (G)

Caroline Topping, new Green county councillor for Beccles. - Credit: GLI Group

Bungay: Annette Abbott (G) 1279, John Awty (LD) 145, Judy Cloke (C) 1335, Donia Slyzuk (L) 283. CON HOLD.

Gunton (two seats): Steve Ardley * (I) 362, Jon Coxon (G) 402, Janet Craig (L) 1309, Ryan Harvey (C) 1633, Robin Hinton (I) 201, Peter Jackson (G) 348, Keith Patience * (L) 1297, James Reeder (C) 1653. CON GAIN FROM IND AND CON GAIN FROM LAB

Halesworth: Peter Coghill 254 (L), Annette Dunning (G) 1546, Tony Goldson * (C) 1287, Sarah Hunt 84 (LD) GREEN GAIN FROM CONS

Kessingland & Southwold: Alan Green (L) 608, Michael Ladd (C) 1513, Adam Robertson 831 (LD) CON HOLD.

Lowestoft South (two seats): Sonia Barker (L), Jenny Ceresa (C), Andrew Eastaugh (G), David Finnigan (L), Paul Light (LD), John Shreeve (LD), Jamie Starling (C), Elise Youngman (G)

Oulton (two seats): Edward Back (C), Nasima Begum (L), Jenny Hinton (Ind), George King (L), Tony Knights (I), Peter Lang (G), Dave O'Neill (LD), Keith Robinson (C), David Youngman (G)

Pakefield (two seats): Neil Coleby (L), Alice Eastaugh (G), Tess Gandy (L), Lee Martin (G), Craig Rivett (C), Fiona Shreeve (LD), Christopher Thomas (LD), Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro (C)