Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Hopes have been raised that the transfer of hundreds of council workers to a new headquarters could boost the chances of a new £20m railway station being built.

Staff at Broadland District Council and South Norfolk Council are due to move in to the Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park later this year, after the two councils agreed to buy the building from Aviva.

And John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, said that could help make the case for a long sought-after new station to serve the business park, on the edge of Norwich.

Shaun Vincent, left, leader of Broadland District Council, and John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, at the Horizon building - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Broadland District Council feasibility study in 2016 found a "strong" business case for the scheme and the project remains in a Norfolk County Council blueprint for infrastructure and transport schemes over the next decade.

Whether it happens would hinge on the Department for Transport agreeing the scheme makes financial sense and for rail companies to be keen.

But Mr Fuller said the presence of hundreds of council staff at the former Aviva offices could strengthen the case for the station.

He said: "Turning the rail halt from an aspiration to a reality is something that can only be strengthened by having significant employment up there."

Conservative Mr Fuller acknowledged not all councillors had been in favour of the switch. Three of his group quit over the move.

He said: "With 96 councillors across the two councils, there have been people with strong views and everybody has welcomed this with open arms.

"But the facts speak for themselves and the savings which will be made make it a compelling proposition."

Inside the Horizon Business Centre. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Fuller said: "We have got to do more for less and bringing two councils into one building effectively halves the office space we need to heat and service.

"It's going to save my council about £700,000 a year and that is not to be sniffed at.

"The existing buildings are some of the most heat inefficient buildings in Norfolk, so this move will see an 84pc reduction in energy use."

Mr Fuller said that while the building is outside South Norfolk, it was closer for many of the district's residents than the current headquarters in Long Stratton.

Broadland and South Norfolk councils have agreed to buy the former Aviva offices at Horizon Business Centre. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He said staff will move into the building, which Aviva staff swapped for offices in Surrey Street, in phases, starting later this year.