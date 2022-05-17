News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Video

WATCH: Inside ex-Aviva office being bought for millions by councils

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 1:57 PM May 17, 2022
Horizon Centre, Broadland Business Park, Norwich

Inside the Horizon Business Centre. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

This is what it looks like inside the former Aviva office two Norfolk councils have agreed to spend millions of pounds on, to turn it into their new headquarters.

South Norfolk and Broadland district councils have, amid controversy, agreed to use taxpayers' cash to buy the Horizon Business Centre at Broadland Business Park.

Horizon Centre, Broadland Business Park, Norwich

Broadland and South Norfolk councils have agreed to buy the former Aviva offices at Horizon Business Centre. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Aviva closed the office, along with the neighbouring Willow House, to move staff back to the city centre, last year.

And the two district councils have agreed a deal - for a figure which has yet to be disclosed, but is believed to be between £6.5m and £9.5m - to purchase it.

Horizon Centre, Broadland Business Park, Norwich

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council and Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk councils. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

An undisclosed sum now needs to be spent to fit out the open plan office building - and at least half a million pounds is likely to be required to install a council chamber.

Council leaders are hoping staff can transfer from Broadland's Thorpe Lodge and South Norfolk's Swan Lane offices by the summer.

Inside the Horizon Business Centre in Norwich

Inside the Horizon Business Centre. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Officers have said the move would bring about an 84pc reduction in energy costs, compared to running the two existing buildings - which are likely to be sold off.

Horizon Centre, Broadland Business Park, Norwich

Inside the Horizon Business Centre at Broadland Business Park - Credit: Brittany Woodman

But the deal has prompted criticism.

Councillors at both authorities had questioned the need for the switch and whether the figures - which have been discussed behind closed doors - stacked up.

Three South Norfolk councillors - Clayton Hudson, Michael Edney and Josh Worley - quit the Conservatives in protest over the proposals, ahead of Monday night's decision to press ahead with the purchase.

Horizon Centre, Broadland Business Park, Norwich

The Horizon Business Centre at Broadland Business Park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

  1. 1 Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend
  2. 2 Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’, inquest hears
  3. 3 7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
  1. 4 Man in his 20s dies after crash in west Norfolk
  2. 5 Jailed this week: County lines gang and man found with cocaine in his car
  3. 6 'Beheading' comment sees councillor reported to police
  4. 7 Man accused of murder refuses to appear in court
  5. 8 Shock as Ukrainian solidarity flags daubed with Nazi swastikas
  6. 9 'I can't stop Western Link work starting in my woodland'
  7. 10 Councillors quit Conservative group over multi-million-pound building move

Mr Hudson and Mr Edney both described the purchase as a "white elephant", but council officers have said it will have lower running costs, will be cheaper to maintain than the current buildings, would enable better collaboration and help attract new staff.

Broadland Business Park, Peachman Way, Norwich

The Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The building is within the Broadland area, but the possibility of creating a small South Norfolk satellite office in Diss, where people could head to make inquiries, is being considered.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Bar 1 in Gorleston used for Heroes and Villains film

Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Forest Retail Park in Thetford was the check point for the multi-agency day of action

Norfolk Live News

Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Lookout at Holkham Estate park. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon