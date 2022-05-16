Councillors quit Conservative group over multi-million-pound building move

From left, Josh Worley, Michael Edney and Clayton Hudson have left the Conservative group - Credit: Archant

Three Conservative councillors on South Norfolk Council have resigned from the group in ‘vehement’ opposition to a multi-million-pound office move.

Josh Worley, Clayton Hudson and former deputy SNC leader Michael Edney have all handed in their resignations from the Conservative group and will now stand as independents.

All three raised concerns about plans for the council to purchase the Horizon building at the Broadland Business Park with Broadland District Council, which is due to be decided this evening.

The trio also raised concerns about the national direction of the Tory party, with the building coming as a tipping point.

Mr Worley, the councillor for Stratton, said he had not taken the decision lightly and stressed he was not against finding a new building entirely, but described himself as “vehemently” opposed to the Horizon relocation.

He said: “I feel the entire business case is built on incredibly broad and somewhat tenuous assumptions, which if found incorrect, could put the council, and therefore taxpayers of South Norfolk, in an incredibly difficult situation.”

Mr Worley described the leadership of SNC as being “tactful” with information shared with councillors, and the details of future maintenance costs of their current building lacking crucial explanations.

The Stratton councillor also raised concerns about the future relationship between SNC and Broadland, which he described as “strained at best” and the purchase as a "drastic, expensive and hasty last-ditch effort to ‘save the marriage".

Mr Hudson, councillor for Beck Vale, Dickleburgh and Scole ward, said there was a "trend of misinformation and dishonesty" at the council and the purchase could cost the taxpayer for "many years to come".

He was concerned that the people of South Norfolk had not been consulted about the move and some could find the council office has moved miles away without them knowing.

Mr Edney, councillor for Hempnall ward, also raised concern about the costs.

He said the plan to offset costs by selling their current home in Long Stratton could go against the council.

While it is hoped the site could be used for housing, Mr Edney pointed out council rules mean it should be marketed for business use first, and any offer could bring significantly less income for the council.

Mr Edney added that he has voted Tory since he was 18 but could not imagine himself doing so again.

Broadland and South Norfolk council leaders argue the move will see an 84pc reduction in their carbon footprints, lead to cost savings and bring office staff together into one building.