Hopes of saving 'medieval church' remains from bulldozer are dashed

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:00 PM October 21, 2022
Barn in Norwich which may contain remains of St Olave's Church

The building campaigners had hoped to get listed - Credit: Mark Wilson

Hopes that a building, believed to contain the remains of a medieval church, could be spared from being demolished in the Anglia Square revamp have been dashed.

Campaigners SAVE Britain's Heritage and Norwich Historic Churches Trust had asked Historic England to list the building, near Pitt Street in Norwich.

Experts believed unusual coursed flintwork on the building, due to be knocked down if plans to redevelop the shopping complex go ahead, was once part of the wall of the medieval church of St Olave's.

The church - dedicated to the 11th century Norwegian king St Olaf - and its churchyard are long gone, having disappeared in the 16th century.

But historic maps and land title deeds suggest a church has existed on the site since the 10th century.

The campaign had been backed by academic and author Professor Warwick Rodwell, consultant archaeologist at Westminster Abbey.

Professor Warwick Rodwell

Professor Warwick Rodwell - Credit: Westminster Abbey

But Historic England has announced the building will not be listed.

A spokeswoman said: "Having considered all the available information, the architectural and historic interest of this case, consulted with all interested parties, and visited the site, we have recommended that the former stables should not be added to the National Heritage List for England.

"There is no clear evidence within the fabric of the building that establishes a medieval date of construction or an ecclesiastical function.

"It is possible that the building was constructed in the late 18th or 19th century, reusing older building materials such as large flints and 16th century brick, and that some of the material may have originated from the church of St Olave.

Flint warehouse in Norwich

Experts believe the remains of St Olave's Church are within the wall of the building near Anglia Square - Credit: Mark Wilson

"The church itself does not appear to have any surviving fabric above ground and the location of any below ground building fabric has not been identified.

"Considered as a late 18th or 19th century industrial building, the structure does not have a strong claim to special architectural or historic interest and does not satisfy the statutory criteria for listing."

Norwich City Council's planning committee is due to make a decision on the Anglia Square plans in due course.

Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Anglia Square in Norwich is earmarked for redevelopment - Credit: Archant

Developer Weston Homes is seeking permission for up to 1,100 homes on the site, along with commercial and retail space.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
