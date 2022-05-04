Protection plea after potential Anglia Square medieval church discovery
- Credit: Mark Wilson
Calls have been made for a warehouse facing demolition in the mooted revamp of Norwich's Anglia Square to be saved - because it may contain the remains of a medieval church.
Heritage campaigners are calling for the warehouse, close to the shopping centre, to be given listed status to save it from the bulldozer.
A new bid to get planning permission for the shopping centre redevelopment was lodged with Norwich City Council last month.
Developers Weston Homes and site owner Columbia Threadneedle propose up to 1,100 homes at the 11.5-acre site.
But they have scrapped plans for a 20-storey tower, which was a key reason why secretary of state Robert Jenrick refused permission two years ago.
However, SAVE Britain's Heritage, which objected to the previous plans, says new evidence suggests a building, near Botolph Street, may contain the remains of the medieval parish church of St Olave's - dedicated to the 11th century Norwegian king St Olaf.
The church and its churchyard are long gone, having disappeared in the 16th century.
But historic maps and land title deeds suggest a church has existed on the site since the 10th century.
And experts believe unusual coursed flintwork on the warehouses was once part of the church’s original retaining wall.
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed for life for 'monstrous' abuse against three girls
- 2 Village speeders in sights of police after almost 17,000 clocked
- 3 'A real shame' - Town's post office closure is confirmed
- 4 'You don't need any money' - Welcome to the clothes swap shop
- 5 ‘People looking to move out’ - Mile Cross left reeling by latest murder
- 6 Pair of jet skiers harass 200 seals off Norfolk coast
- 7 Much-loved mobile chip van opens new shop on the Norfolk Broads
- 8 Fine dining restaurant near Norwich praised by national food guide
- 9 Bin collection days in parts of Norfolk changing from next week
- 10 Ukrainian families settle into Norfolk life with bank holiday BBQ
The discovery was made during a survey of the site by Mark Wilson, conservation expert and surveyor of the fabric for the Norwich Historic Churches Trust.
SAVE Britain’s Heritage has written to Historic England to support an application for the medieval remains to be listed - which would protect it from demolition if approved.
Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage, says: “It’s extraordinary that the medieval remains of St Olave’s appear to have survived not just Second World War bomb damage but the 1960s redevelopment of Anglia Square as well.
"We strongly support the listing of this site, and highlighted the importance of these historic buildings along Pitt Street at the public inquiry.
"We believe these buildings could be successfully incorporated into any development at Anglia Square – and must not be demolished.”
Weston Homes have been contacted for comment.