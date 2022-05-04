Protection plea after potential Anglia Square medieval church discovery

The barn and retaining wall which is believed to include the medieval remains of St Olave's Church - Credit: Mark Wilson

Calls have been made for a warehouse facing demolition in the mooted revamp of Norwich's Anglia Square to be saved - because it may contain the remains of a medieval church.

Heritage campaigners are calling for the warehouse, close to the shopping centre, to be given listed status to save it from the bulldozer.

New plans for Anglia Square - Credit: Weston Homes

A new bid to get planning permission for the shopping centre redevelopment was lodged with Norwich City Council last month.

Developers Weston Homes and site owner Columbia Threadneedle propose up to 1,100 homes at the 11.5-acre site.

But they have scrapped plans for a 20-storey tower, which was a key reason why secretary of state Robert Jenrick refused permission two years ago.

Anglia Square - Credit: Denise Bradley

However, SAVE Britain's Heritage, which objected to the previous plans, says new evidence suggests a building, near Botolph Street, may contain the remains of the medieval parish church of St Olave's - dedicated to the 11th century Norwegian king St Olaf.

The church and its churchyard are long gone, having disappeared in the 16th century.

But historic maps and land title deeds suggest a church has existed on the site since the 10th century.

Experts believe the remains of St Olave's Church are within the wall of this warehouse near Anglia Square - Credit: Mark Wilson

And experts believe unusual coursed flintwork on the warehouses was once part of the church’s original retaining wall.

Mark Wilson, from Norwich Historic Churches Trust. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The discovery was made during a survey of the site by Mark Wilson, conservation expert and surveyor of the fabric for the Norwich Historic Churches Trust.

SAVE Britain’s Heritage has written to Historic England to support an application for the medieval remains to be listed - which would protect it from demolition if approved.

Henrietta Billings, from SAVE Britain's Heritage. - Credit: SAVE Britain's Heritage

Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage, says: “It’s extraordinary that the medieval remains of St Olave’s appear to have survived not just Second World War bomb damage but the 1960s redevelopment of Anglia Square as well.

"We strongly support the listing of this site, and highlighted the importance of these historic buildings along Pitt Street at the public inquiry.

"We believe these buildings could be successfully incorporated into any development at Anglia Square – and must not be demolished.”

Weston Homes have been contacted for comment.