Anglia Square revamp plans changed - but objectors remain unswayed

Changes to proposals for Anglia Square have not prompted heritage watchdogs to drop their objections - Credit: Antony Kelly

Changes have been made to the multi-million-pound proposals for Norwich's Anglia Square - but the revisions have not convinced heritage watchdogs to drop their objections.

Developers Weston Homes lodged new proposals for the shopping centre in April, after secretary of state Robert Jenrick blocked previous plans two years ago.

Robert Jenrick blocked revamp plans for Norwich's Anglia Square when he was local goverment secretary - Credit: PA

The new proposals, for up to 1,100 homes, plus retail and commercial space, included 14 buildings, ranging from three to eight storeys.

While the controversial 20-storey tower, which proved so divisive in the initial application, was ditched, the fresh plans still triggered opposition, including from Historic England and SAVE Britain's Heritage.

A concept image of plans for Norwich's Anglia Square. - Credit: Weston Homes

Last month, the developers unveiled tweaks to its proposals for the shopping centre.

While the number of homes remains the same, the proposed height of two of the blocks was reduced and a number of other design changes have been made.

Historic England welcomed the reduction in heights, but said it was still objecting to the scheme.

Clare Campbell, team leader for development advice at Historic England, said, in her submission to Norwich City Council: "The revisions, while resulting in modest improvements to aspects of the scheme, do not address Historic England’s objections to the scheme.

"The revised proposal remains of a much greater scale than the historic city.

"This, and the character of the development, would harm the significance of the historic city and several listed buildings within the immediate area.

"As such it is at odds with legislation, national and local policy and guidance.

"We remain keen to see Anglia Square sympathetically redeveloped and the historic townscape repaired. This proposal would not achieve that objective."

Benedict Oakley, conservation officer for SAVE Britain’s Heritage, said the proposed reduction in height of two of the blocks were "small in scale and therefore incapable of addressing the harm caused by the overall scale, massing and footprint of the proposed blocks".

Concept art for the Anglia Square revelopment - Credit: Weston Homes

He added: "The amended plans do little to allay our previous concerns regarding the harm the scheme will cause in heritage terms and the shortcomings identified in terms of housing provision, design and tenure."

Norwich City Council's planning committee will make a decision in due course.