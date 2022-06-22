Highways bosses warn A11 work could delay Royal Norfolk Show traffic

National Highways has warned roadworks on the A11 could hit traffic going to the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Mike Page

Highways bosses have urged people heading to the Royal Norfolk Show to factor in extra time to get there - and home again - because of the A11 roadworks.

The popular event takes place at the Norfolk Showground at Costessey over two days from Wednesday, June 29, until Thursday, June 30.

And National Highways chiefs have warned drivers travelling from other parts of the county that work on the A11 could mean it takes longer than usual to get to and from the event.

National Highways is in the midst of a £60m project to remove the old concrete road surface and some of the foundations of the A11 between Spooner Row and Tuttles Interchange.

While that work is under way, a single lane contraflow system with a 40mph speed limit is in place on the A11.

A 3.2m-wide width restriction is also in place on the A11 between Spooner Row and Tuttles Interchange.

The gates for the show open at 8am on both days with last entry at 7pm on Wednesday and 5pm on Thursday. Trade stands open from 8.30am on both days.