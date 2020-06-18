Disappointment as last minute route change sees Red Arrows bypass Norfolk

Red Arrows fans in Norfolk left disappointed after a route change sees them bypass the county. Picture: Denise Bradley/PA Archant

Plane spotters hoping to catch a glimpse of the iconic Red Arrows over Norfolk were left disappointed, after the jets took an alternative route to their base from London.

The Red Arrows and their French equivalent, La Patrouille de France fly over Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square, London during a visit by French president Emmanuel Macron. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 18, 2020. The French president is visiting London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his predecessor Charles de Gaulle's "Appel" - his BBC broadcast to occupied France following the Nazi invasion in 1940. See PA story POLITICS Macron. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire The Red Arrows and their French equivalent, La Patrouille de France fly over Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square, London during a visit by French president Emmanuel Macron. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 18, 2020. The French president is visiting London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his predecessor Charles de Gaulle's "Appel" - his BBC broadcast to occupied France following the Nazi invasion in 1940. See PA story POLITICS Macron. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team had been expected to pass through the county’s airspace on Thursday as they returned to their base in Scampton, Lincolnshire from a display in the capital.

The instantly recognisable jets had joined their French equivalent La Patrouille de France in a flypast over Trafalgar Square to mark 80 years since Charles De Gaulle’s historic speech to occupied France during the Second World War.

And it had been anticipated Norfolk would be able to capture sight of them as they made their return journey to RAF Scampton, with weather forecasters Metcheck publishing an expected route passing over the west of the county.

The Red Arrows fly over Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in London, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The President of the French Republic visits London to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of General de Gaulle's 'Appel' to the French population to resist the German occupation of France during WWII. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) The Red Arrows fly over Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in London, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The President of the French Republic visits London to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of General de Gaulle's 'Appel' to the French population to resist the German occupation of France during WWII. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

However, people who gathered to watch them pass were left gazing into empty skies, as the Arrows instead took an alternative route back to Lincolnshire.

A spokesman for the Red Arrows said: “Originally the route back to our base from London would have taken us over Norfolk, with Norwich to the east and Cambridge to the west.

“However, based on weather systems in Norfolk the team was required to replan the route and go a different way.”

