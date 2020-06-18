Disappointment as last minute route change sees Red Arrows bypass Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 19:16 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:31 18 June 2020
Archant
Plane spotters hoping to catch a glimpse of the iconic Red Arrows over Norfolk were left disappointed, after the jets took an alternative route to their base from London.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team had been expected to pass through the county’s airspace on Thursday as they returned to their base in Scampton, Lincolnshire from a display in the capital.
The instantly recognisable jets had joined their French equivalent La Patrouille de France in a flypast over Trafalgar Square to mark 80 years since Charles De Gaulle’s historic speech to occupied France during the Second World War.
You may also want to watch:
And it had been anticipated Norfolk would be able to capture sight of them as they made their return journey to RAF Scampton, with weather forecasters Metcheck publishing an expected route passing over the west of the county.
However, people who gathered to watch them pass were left gazing into empty skies, as the Arrows instead took an alternative route back to Lincolnshire.
A spokesman for the Red Arrows said: “Originally the route back to our base from London would have taken us over Norfolk, with Norwich to the east and Cambridge to the west.
“However, based on weather systems in Norfolk the team was required to replan the route and go a different way.”
MORE: Your stunning pictures from the last time the Red Arrows did pass over Norfolk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.