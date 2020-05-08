Video

Your stunning photographs of the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk for VE Day

The Red Arrows roar over Norfolk, captured at Dereham Windmill. Picture: Chris Bainbridge

Nine icons of the sky thundered over Norfolk this VE Day, leaving jet streams and gasps in their wake.

The Red Arrows fly over Dereham. Picture: Anita Clarke The Red Arrows fly over Dereham. Picture: Anita Clarke

As they made their way to perform a flypast over the capital, the iconic Red Arrows passed over Norfolk’s airspace this morning, to the delight of people watching from their lockdown stations below.

The nine jets flew in perfect formation over the county, having taken off from their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

The circuitous route took the Royal Air Force’s Aerobatic Team over Norfolk, over places including Hunstanton, Dereham and Diss.

Anita Clarke, of Dereham, captured pictures of the jets as they roared over her family home, while daughter Emily caught the moment on video.

The Red Arrows in formation over Toftwood. Picture Jon Gibson The Red Arrows in formation over Toftwood. Picture Jon Gibson

Ian Clarke, her husband, added: “It was like we had arranged for them to come right over our house.”

Chris Bainbridge also captured the flypast in stunning detail from Dereham Windmill, as they passed at around 9.55am.

The spectacular squadron soared through the Norfolk skies as they made their way to the capital as part of the nationwide VE Day celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

