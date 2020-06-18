Video

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Red Arrows are set to roar through Norfolk’s skies this afternoon.

The famous aerobatics team will take part in a flyover in London this evening to mark 80 years since Charles De Gaulle’s historic speech to occupied France alongside their French counterparts, La Patrouille de France.

The Red Arrows will set off from RAF Brize Norton at 4.41pm and arrive in London shortly before 5pm, carrying out a flypast over Richmond Park and Buckingham Palace.

As the jets fly back, their route will see them fly north over Eye, passing East Harling at 5.13pm before travelling over Norfolk to Whissonsett at 5.17pm.

They will return to their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at around 5.27pm.