Linnets’ promotion ‘fantastic news for King’s Lynn and west Norfolk’

King's Lynn Town players who will be kicking off in the National League for the first time next season Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King’s Lynn Town’s promotion to the National League has been hailed as “fantastic news” for west Norfolk.

But social distancing to stop the resurgence of the coronavirus means the Champagne will have to stay on ice for a civic reception for now.

League officials yesterday confirmed the Linnets had taken the National League North title after it was agreed final placings would be decided by an average points per game.

The decision takes the club to the highest level it has ever played at, dubbed the Elite Tier of Non-League Football.

Next season the Linnets will be crossing swords with the likes of Torquay, Yeovil and Notts County.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild has congratulated King's Lynn Town on their promotion Picture: Denise Bradley North West Norfolk MP James Wild has congratulated King's Lynn Town on their promotion Picture: Denise Bradley

North West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “I offer huge congratulations to the players, manager, staff and everyone at the club and the brilliant supporters on a well-deserved promotion.

“This is fantastic news for King’s Lynn and west Norfolk. The Linnets are a massive part of our community and Stephen Cleeve has done so much to help get to this position.

“I look forward to next season and continuing this exciting journey.”

The promotion is the Linnets’ second in as many seasons.

The team was honoured with a civic reception after their promotion to National Leagure North in May, 2019. Club chairman Stephen Cleeve said it was a “nice touch”.

But any celebration will have to be postponed until coronavirus social distancing measures are lifted, at an as-yet unknown date later this year.

West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson is writing to congratulate the team.

He said: “It’s a tremendous achievement, it’s new territory for the football club. They must be so pleased the decision’s gone their way.

A Civic reception was held at the Town Hall to celebrate King's Lynn Town FC's promotion in 2019. Pictured with the trophy are club captain Michael Clunan and West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson. Also pictured are (from left) Lynn's owner Stephen Cleeve, Rory McAuley, Ryan Fryatt, Ryan Hawkins, Michael Gash, Alex Street, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Charlie Congreve. Picture: Ian Burt A Civic reception was held at the Town Hall to celebrate King's Lynn Town FC's promotion in 2019. Pictured with the trophy are club captain Michael Clunan and West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson. Also pictured are (from left) Lynn's owner Stephen Cleeve, Rory McAuley, Ryan Fryatt, Ryan Hawkins, Michael Gash, Alex Street, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Charlie Congreve. Picture: Ian Burt

“Last time we had a civic reception, but obviously we can’t hold one at the moment. We will be doing something but we don’t know what we can do yet.”