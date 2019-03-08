Civic reception for victorious Linnets

King's Lynn Town players celebrate their thrilling 'super' fiinal victory Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Victorious King's Lynn Town FC are being honoured with a civic reception.

The Linnets claimed their place in the National North league after winning a super play-off final at Warrington 10 days ago.

Players, manager and coach and team partners have been invited to the Town Hall on Friday night.

West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson, said: "I have been extremely pleased to see the change of Lynn football team's fortune from their lowly position at the beginning of the season to being so successful at the end.

"Somehow, with the return of the manager, their confidence and style of play returned and with one or two additions, the team was transformed.

"I watched them play a few weeks ago and was very impressed with their quality of play and commitment.

"To demonstrate the appreciation of the borough I am hosting a mayoral civic reception for King's Lynn Town Football Club at the town hall to celebrate their successes".

Chairman of King's Lynn Town Stephen Cleeve said: "I'm so pleased that the council is holding a civic reception for the team to honour their achievements. Nice touch".