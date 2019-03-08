Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Civic reception for victorious Linnets

PUBLISHED: 09:02 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 21 May 2019

King's Lynn Town players celebrate their thrilling 'super' fiinal victory Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town players celebrate their thrilling 'super' fiinal victory Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Victorious King's Lynn Town FC are being honoured with a civic reception.

The Linnets claimed their place in the National North league after winning a super play-off final at Warrington 10 days ago.

Players, manager and coach and team partners have been invited to the Town Hall on Friday night.

You may also want to watch:

West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson, said: "I have been extremely pleased to see the change of Lynn football team's fortune from their lowly position at the beginning of the season to being so successful at the end.

"Somehow, with the return of the manager, their confidence and style of play returned and with one or two additions, the team was transformed.

"I watched them play a few weeks ago and was very impressed with their quality of play and commitment.

"To demonstrate the appreciation of the borough I am hosting a mayoral civic reception for King's Lynn Town Football Club at the town hall to celebrate their successes".

Chairman of King's Lynn Town Stephen Cleeve said: "I'm so pleased that the council is holding a civic reception for the team to honour their achievements. Nice touch".

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Council could make millions by building hundreds of homes on market town farmland

An aerial view of Attleborough, where Norfolk County Council could build homes. Picture: Mike Page

Price must be right for Rhodes return to City

Jordan Rhodes could make a summer return to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes for man who died after crash in Cawston

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Civic reception for victorious Linnets

King's Lynn Town players celebrate their thrilling 'super' fiinal victory Picture: Ian Burt

Could this 230-year-old pub be brought back into use?

A bid to turn the King's Arms in South Walsham into houses has been dismissed by a planning inspector: Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists