CONFIRMED! King’s Lynn Town are going up

PUBLISHED: 19:25 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:02 17 June 2020

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse, right, and his assistant Paul Bastock Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse, right, and his assistant Paul Bastock Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King’s Lynn Town have been promoted!

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve and manager Ian Culverhouse, putting pen to paper on a new deal in January Picture: Chris LakeyKing's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve and manager Ian Culverhouse, putting pen to paper on a new deal in January Picture: Chris Lakey

After a long and anxious wait, their promotion from the National League North to the National League was confirmed this evening.

“I am delighted for the manager, delighted for the players and delighted for everyone involved at King’s Lynn Town, but most of all I am delighted for the supporters who have been absolutely fantastic this season,” said club owner Stephen Cleeve.

The Linnets finished the curtailed campaign second in the table, two points behind York City but crucially, with two games in hand.

Lynn last played a game back in March, when football was brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic. Since then there have been numerous delays as the National League Board awaited the outcomes of voting in Leagues One and Two and the subsequent consultation with their own clubs.

King's Lynn Town players celebrate a goal by Adam Marriott, centre, against Boston United Picture: Ian BurtKing's Lynn Town players celebrate a goal by Adam Marriott, centre, against Boston United Picture: Ian Burt

But today they announced who would go up and why.

It means yet another success for Lynn’s manager, the former Norwich City player and assistant manager Ian Culverhouse, who has taken the club to a new high - one which it had never reached during its previous life as King’s Lynn FC.

Culverhouse has finished three seasons with Lynn – the first, in 2018, Lynn were beaten in the play-off final, the following year they won a super play-off final at Warrington and now they have moved up to within one more promotion of league football - a remarkable rise.

Culverhouse has retained much of the squad which has brought him this promotion, although leading scorer Adam Marriott has yet to make a decision on his future – it is thought he was waiting for the National League decision.

“We can now start planning for next season with clarity,” added Cleeve. “I am really pleased the other clubs in the National League have supported us and got behind us and I am pleased that they have got their play-off opportunity.”

The National League statement in full

Following a vote by all member clubs, and subject to FA Council approval, the Vanarama National League, Vanarama National League North and Vanarama National League South seasons 2019/20 will be concluded with final league tables compiled on an “Unweighted Points Per Game” basis.

The outcome is Barrow AFC are champions of the Vanarama National League, King’s Lynn Town are champions of Vanarama National League North and Wealdstone are champions of Vanarama National League South.

The end of season Play-Offs will now proceed with the clubs that qualify, subject to the competition rules and the applicable government guidance on the phased return of elite sport.

The number of clubs to be relegated from the Vanarama National League will be determined so as to maintain a National Division of 24 Clubs after any relegation from EFL League Two, promotion to EFL League Two and promotion from the National League North and National League South divisions. There shall be no relegation from Vanarama National League North and Vanarama National League South.

Chief executive Michael Tattersall commented: “I congratulate each of our champions Clubs on their successful campaigns. The enforced curtailment of our season does nothing to discredit the quality of the football played and I am pleased that our Clubs have overwhelmingly supported the award of their titles. We can now also look towards the completion of end of season Play-Offs.”

