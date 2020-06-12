Inquest delayed into the deaths of two men in A47 crash

An inquest review was held into the deaths of Calvin Beckett (pictured) and Peter Stebbings in a crash on the A47. Picture: Archant Archant

The inquests into the deaths of men in a crash on the A47 have been delayed.

A review into the deaths of Calvin Beckett, 47, and Peter Stebbings, 78, was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday June 12.

Mr Stebbings, a grandfather from Necton, and Mr Beckett, a lorry driver for Jewson from Dereham, both died in the same crash at Little Fransham on March 6.

The crash happened at around 10.45am involving a lorry, a tanker and a car.

Mr Beckett, who was the chairman of Toftwood Social Club, was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Stebbings died the following day at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said they were not ready for the full inquests and scheduled a further review on July 20.