‘A dear friend to many’ - Tributes paid to second A47 crash victim

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter Archant

A 78-year-old grandad who died in a crash on the A47 has been described as “a dear friend to many”.

The A47 was closed after the crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson The A47 was closed after the crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson

Peter Stebbings, 78, was seriously injured in the collision at Little Fransham on Friday, March 6, and was taken to hospital.

He died the following day.

In tribute to Mr Stebbings, who was from Necton, his family said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Peter Stebbings, husband to Josie, father to Janette, father-in-law to Kevin, and Grandad to Will and Henry.

“He was a dear friend to many, an avid speedway supporter, and a keen gardener.

Tributes have been paid to lorry driver Calvin Beckett, the chairman of Toftwood Social Club. Picture: Archant Tributes have been paid to lorry driver Calvin Beckett, the chairman of Toftwood Social Club. Picture: Archant

“He will be sorely missed and the family would appreciate some privacy at this difficult time.”

It follows the death of Calvin Beckett, in his 40s, who was also involved in the accident and died at the scene.

The crash happened at around 10.45am involving a lorry, a tanker and a car.

Mr Beckett, a driver for Jewson who lived in Dereham, was driving the lorry.

Tributes were paid to Mr Beckett, who was chairman of Toftwood Social Club.

The social club said on its Facebook page: “It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce that our chairman Calvin Beckett sadly passed away.

“We will continue the great work that Calvin had accomplished over the many years of his tenure as chairman.

“We will carry the torch in his memory, using it to light the way forward and ensure that all his hard work and passion for the club that he held very dear to him continues through all of us.”

The one passenger in the car and driver of the tanker both escaped serious injury.

Police have urged witnesses to the Little Fransham collision to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage, should contact Sgt Peter Howlett at Peter.Howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 119 of Friday, March 6.”