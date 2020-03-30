Final farewell to much-loved lorry driver who died in A47 crash

Tributes have been paid to lorry driver Calvin Beckett, the chairman of Toftwood Social Club. Picture: Archant Archant

A final farewell has been paid to the “cheeky” and “irreplaceable” lorry driver who died in a crash on the A47.

A number of family and close friends attended the funeral of Calvin Beckett on March 30, who died at the age of 47.

Hundreds viewed a live stream of the funeral at Breckland Crematorium, to celebrate the lorry driver’s life.

Mr Beckett was born in Norwich and spent most of his life in Mattishall, working as a driver for Jewson and he was also the chairman of Toftwood Social Club.

Mr Beckett, who attended Dereham Neatherd High School, was a keen Ipswich Town Football Club fan and was praised for “tireless” work at the social club and in his job.

Tributes were paid to Mr Beckett by two of his close friends - Terry and Neil - who described him as a man who “wore his heart on his sleeve.”

Musical tributes included Ipswich Town’s anthem “Oh Ipswich, you got me singing the Blues” and Time To Say Goodbye by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman.

Toftwood Social Club paid their final respects to Mr Beckett with a Facebook message which said: “We often say that the hour of death cannot be forecast.

“When we say we imagine this hour would be in a very distant future, we often think that when the time does come, we would be surrounded by those we love and hold dear.

“Calvin touched so many people’s lives in so many ways and had such a positive influence on those around him, sadly you are not here to see that for yourself, but maybe, just maybe in some way you might.

“Rest now Calvin, sleep tight, but more importantly, thank you.”

Proceeds from the funeral went to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, who helped on the day of his death and The Big C in tribute to his parents, Roy and Sandra, who both died of cancer.

Mr Beckett is survived by his sisters Camellia and Hannah, his partner Sandra and their two dogs Ruby and Lottie.