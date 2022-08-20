Limbo over thousands of homes continues, but Truss pledges to end it

Natural England says nutrient neutrality is necessary to prevent algal blooms on the Broads. - Credit: Mike Page

The limbo stopping Norfolk councils from giving the go-ahead for thousands of new homes because of pollution concerns will not end until at least the autumn.

But Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss has signalled, if she becomes Prime Minister, she would scrap the nutrient neutrality requirement blocking decisions on building homes.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss - Credit: PA

Councils in Norfolk have been unable to approve plans for new homes within the catchment areas of the River Wensum and Broads since March.

That was when government advisor Natural England said councils could not approve plans involving 'overnight accommodation', until they could prove they would not lead to more nutrients flowing into waterways.

Such nutrients reduce oxygen in the water and make it harder for aquatic species to survive.

The directive left councils struggling to figure out how to provide nutrient neutrality mitigation - and consultants have been paid £75,000 to help come up with a way forward.

But there had been hopes a government announcement last month could pave the way for rapid decisions over some of the smaller homes schemes.

Decisions over housing have been put on hold due to the Natural England letter to Norfolk councils. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The government outlined a raft of measures to help get homes built without contributing to pollution, including a legal duty on water companies to upgrade wastewater treatment works and a new Nutrient Mitigation Scheme.

That would see new woodland and wetland schemes created, which developers could buy 'credits' for - mitigating for the nutrients created by their projects.

However, councils have been told details of that scheme will not be finalised until the autumn and they still cannot approve plans in the meantime.

Council bosses have organised a public forum with developers next month to discuss the latest situation.

Among major projects which could be affected by continuing delays are proposals for the multi-million revamp of Norwich's Anglia Square and the redevelopment of the former Colman's factory site as part of the East Norwich redevelopment.

A concept image of plans for Norwich's Anglia Square. - Credit: Weston Homes

A spokesperson for the Greater Norwich Development Partnership, which includes Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk councils, said: “The ministerial statement issued on July 20 set out further government work being undertaken over the summer and guidance to be issued in the autumn.

"There have been no further announcements or updates received to date, so the position remains the same on processing planning applications.

"The affected Norfolk councils are working with Natural England on a regional calculator, which will allow developers to work out their nutrient load, and also on refinements of the mapping, which identifies the land subject to the nutrient neutrality requirements.

“A developer forum is being arranged for the week commencing September 5, where further details will be provided on the work that is happening locally.”

A spokesperson for North Norfolk District Council said: "The measures proposed by central government in July will not immediately unlock the planning process for those areas affected by Natural England’s Nutrient Neutrality Guidance.

"After discussions with Natural England, and our wider partnership of Norfolk Local Authorities, the council can confirm that those measures still require the design and delivery of functional mitigation prior to occupancy of any new dwelling in the affected catchments.

"Further, that precautionary legal tests will require suitable evidence is proven to demonstrate that mitigation will be deliverable and effective before any permissions can be issued.

"Developers, local land owners, wildlife bodies, Natural England and local councils continue to work together towards delivery of mitigation."

Natural England said it was important to protect important species from pollution, so mitigation was crucial.

A spokesperson said: "Pollution from excess nutrients is causing serious damage to our natural environment, particularly wetland habitats which are home to a variety of important species including wading birds, insects and fish.



“Together with the government, Natural England is working closely with local authorities, developers and planning authorities to ensure nature is protected as development takes place.

"The strategic mitigation scheme will be launching in the autumn and we will set out the steps for this in due course.”

Meanwhile, South West Norfolk MP Ms Truss, vying with former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be the next Prime Minister, has indicated she would scrap the nutrient neutrality requirement.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A campaign source was quoted in the Telegraph newspaper saying: “We would remove Brussels red tape, such as nutrient neutrality, that has stalled housing projects without delivering on what it is designed to address.”

The Telegraph reported a campaign source saying Ms Truss would ditch the nutrient neutrality requirement through the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill going through Parliament.