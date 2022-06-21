Fears Anglia Square homes will heap pressure on city GP surgeries

Concerns have been raised about the impact of the Anglia Square development on GP surgeries - Credit: Antony Kelly

GP surgeries near Anglia Square are already too full to take on the thousands of extra patients the revamp of the site would create, warn health bosses.

Four of the doctors' surgeries nearest the Norwich shopping centre, where developers are seeking permission to build 1,100 new homes as part of a major facelift, are at capacity.

A concept image of plans for Norwich's Anglia Square. - Credit: Weston Homes

Health chiefs say Prospect Medical Practice, Lawson Road Surgery, Castle Partnership Gurney and Magdalen Medical Practice are all full.

Health bosses say most GP surgeries near Anglia Square are already full - Credit: PA

They say a fifth - Oak Street Medical Practice - has limited capacity, which would quickly be filled when people move into the first phases of the development, should developer Weston Homes secure permission for the scheme.

Up to 1,100 homes are proposed at the 11.5-acre site, along with retail and commercial space.

And the Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership, which brings together health and care organisations, has told the developers and City Hall the project has the potential to heap pressure on services.

Thomas Clare, planning liaison and policy lead for the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System Estates, said: "This will have a significant impact on a number of healthcare services in the area, of which some are already constrained.

"Local GP practices that are already running services at or above capacity will not have the space or the resource to manage the extra demand a development of this size would place upon them and would need to explore options for increasing space."

City councillors are due to decide whether to grant permission in the autumn.

Health chiefs hope, if permission is granted, £441,000 can be secured from the developers to help expand surgeries.

A concept image of plans for Norwich's Anglia Square. - Credit: Weston Homes

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor for Mancroft ward, which Anglia Square is in, said: "Something which residents have raised with me repeatedly is the impact on infrastructure - roads, schools, retail, pharmacies and GPs.

"This is something which really needs to be looked at, especially given the health services are raising concerns."

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: "The council is in the process of considering the response from the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System, along with all the other consultation responses received about the proposed development of Anglia Square."

Weston Homes did not want to comment.