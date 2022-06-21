Fears Anglia Square homes will heap pressure on city GP surgeries
- Credit: Antony Kelly
GP surgeries near Anglia Square are already too full to take on the thousands of extra patients the revamp of the site would create, warn health bosses.
Four of the doctors' surgeries nearest the Norwich shopping centre, where developers are seeking permission to build 1,100 new homes as part of a major facelift, are at capacity.
Health chiefs say Prospect Medical Practice, Lawson Road Surgery, Castle Partnership Gurney and Magdalen Medical Practice are all full.
They say a fifth - Oak Street Medical Practice - has limited capacity, which would quickly be filled when people move into the first phases of the development, should developer Weston Homes secure permission for the scheme.
Up to 1,100 homes are proposed at the 11.5-acre site, along with retail and commercial space.
And the Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership, which brings together health and care organisations, has told the developers and City Hall the project has the potential to heap pressure on services.
Thomas Clare, planning liaison and policy lead for the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System Estates, said: "This will have a significant impact on a number of healthcare services in the area, of which some are already constrained.
"Local GP practices that are already running services at or above capacity will not have the space or the resource to manage the extra demand a development of this size would place upon them and would need to explore options for increasing space."
Most Read
- 1 Riverside restaurant closes its doors for final time
- 2 EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub
- 3 New landlady of village pub to make 'really exciting' changes
- 4 The Chase star enjoys drink at city pub
- 5 Gold Mercedes crashes through windows of Norfolk supermarket
- 6 Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas
- 7 'Ethereal' clouds and Saharan dust cause stunning sunsets across Norfolk
- 8 Village outcry sees holiday lets plan withdrawn
- 9 Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144
- 10 Fisherman could close business after society rejects membership bids
City councillors are due to decide whether to grant permission in the autumn.
Health chiefs hope, if permission is granted, £441,000 can be secured from the developers to help expand surgeries.
Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor for Mancroft ward, which Anglia Square is in, said: "Something which residents have raised with me repeatedly is the impact on infrastructure - roads, schools, retail, pharmacies and GPs.
"This is something which really needs to be looked at, especially given the health services are raising concerns."
A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: "The council is in the process of considering the response from the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System, along with all the other consultation responses received about the proposed development of Anglia Square."
Weston Homes did not want to comment.