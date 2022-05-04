'Wide range' of homes intended at former Colman's factory site

The company wanting to develop the former Colman's Carrow Works site has revealed further details about its plans for the area - Credit: Fuel Properties

Developers behind plans for thousands of homes at Norwich's former Colman's and Britvic factories say they hope to build a "wide range" of housing at the site.

Developer Fuel Properties is hoping to lodge plans for the Carrow Works site with Norwich City Council this summer.

Ahead of that, the London-based developer, which bought the 31-acre site in 2020 has, as reported, submitted documents as part of the process of identifying the environmental impacts of development.

An aerial view of the former Colman's Carrow Works site in Norwich - Credit: Fuel Properties

They state the plans would be residential-led, but would also include commercial and office space.

Some buildings would be demolished, but the developers say those nationally and locally listed would be retained, converted and adapted - including the Grade I listed Carrow Abbey building.

Jeremy Fooks, from Fuel Properties, said: "Obviously at this early stage there is still a lot of detail to work through and, as part of that process we are aware of our responsibilities to bring forward a joined-up proposal which will bring the historic buildings back into use and enhance their settings, as this will secure their longevity for generations to come.

"Where we can, we will repurpose some of the existing buildings and we have some exciting employment generating proposals for these which we hope to announce over the coming months."

The precise number of homes that Fuel Properties will be seeking to build has yet to be confirmed.

But Mr Fooks said: "We will be providing a wide range of homes to meet the requirements of the local market.

"These will include affordable homes, homes for rent, for retirement, for sale, for families and, affordable homes for those looking to buy.

"Supporting these new homes will be the amenities, work spaces and public open space you would expect and more."

Carrow Works was where Colman's Mustard used to be produced - Credit: Antony Kelly

The site used to be home to Unilever, makers of Colman's Mustard and Britvic, until they decided to close their factories.

With such a huge brownfield site vacant council bosses formed a public-private East Norwich Partnership to get the area regenerated.

It remains to be seen what impact the delay to approving planning permission triggered by Natural England's directive over nutrient neutrality will have.