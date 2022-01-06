2022 is set to be another milestone year for major housing projects in every corner of Norfolk.

Councillors and planning officers will be looking closely at schemes for thousands of new homes across the county - some of which have already secured permission in principle.

Here are some of the biggest currently progressing through the planning system - or likely to be submitted this year.

West Caister

The land proposed for the 665 homes in West Caister. - Credit: Google

Persimmon Homes has sent in a planning application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) to construct 665 homes at West Caister.

The proposed development, called Magnolia Gardens, is said to cost £50m and includes land for a primary school and what is called a 'local centre' for future retail and business opportunities.

A GYBC spokeswoman said the plan will go before the authority’s development control committee “later this year”, with all members of the public who have made representations about it to be notified.

Thorpe St Andrew

Fire has ripped through the old Pinebanks building in Thorpe St Andrew Norwich during the early hours of Thursday 17th July 2014. Fire appliances from all over Norfolk attended but had problems getting water onto the fire. - Credit: citizenside.com

Plans were submitted in November of last year for some 725 homes across four sites in Thorpe St Andrew.

The outline planning permission is for 575 homes across three Yarmouth Road sites - 105 on Langley North, 175 Langley South and 295 in Pinebanks - and another 150 homes on Griffin Lane.

The Pinebanks site includes a former sports centre of the same name, which has been unused since 2008 and in 2014 was the victim of a serious arson attack.

Toftwood, Dereham

The site at Westfield Road in Dereham - Credit: Archant

Permission for 291 new homes on the southern edge of Toftwood, Dereham, was granted in principle in June 2020 and includes a plan for a new link road running from Shipdham Road via Westfield Road to Yaxham Road.

It would also include a new park, grazing habitats, and an alteration to the River Tud’s alignment.

An application on the finer details of the application has not yet been submitted.

Attleborough

A sketch of Homes England's vision for the expansion of Attleborough - Credit: Homes England

Attleborough’s population is projected to almost double when the town is expanded by some 4,000 homes to its south and west - and significant progress is set to be made in the summer of this year.

The town’s sustainable urban extension (SUE) is planned to include new schools, sports spaces and other community facilities, as well as a ‘linear park’ running through the development.

Permission in principle was granted for the homes in the summer of 2020, with Homes England - the government’s ‘housing accelerator’ - purchasing the first phase of the development in the spring of 2021.

Homes England will be seeking detailed permission for the infrastructure - including a new link road between Buckenham Road and London Road - in the summer.

Detailed permission for the first phase of the housing is then set to be lodged in the spring of 2023, with the first homes going up in 2024.

Gaywood, King's Lynn

Part of the land south of Parkway which could soon form part of a new 226-home development - Credit: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk borough council has submitted an application to its own planning department for 226 new homes in the Parkway in Gaywood, to the east of King’s Lynn.

The homes are planned to range from one bedroom flats to four bedroom houses - with 15pc of the total planned to be affordable.

The development would form part of the town’s wider Active & Clean Connectivity project - seeking to open up or make safer routes of transport for pedestrians and cyclists - which is itself part of the government-funded Town Deal.

North Walsham

A map of the proposed development south of Norwich Road in North Walsham. - Credit: Hopkins Homes

Hopkins Homes was consulting with the public in November of last year on a proposal for "around 350 new homes" on land south of North Walsham’s Norwich Road.

The site would include a mixture of house-types comprising bungalows and a selection of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, as well as affordable housing, elderly care accommodation, open green space and access arrangements.

Anglia Square, Norwich

Anglia Square and Magdalen Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

In September, Weston Homes, the company behind the scheme to redevelop Norwich’s Anglia Square shopping centre, unveiled fresh proposals for the site, with a raft of changes - following a rejection by then-secretary of state for local government Robert Jenrick.

The original plans proposed a 20-storey tower which Mr Jenrick branded an “excessive size in relation to its context” - and the height was subsequently reduced to just eight storeys.

The amount of car parking spaces, homes and retail space have also been cut.

The plans are still set to deliver around 11,000 homes and 4,000sqm of retail and office space and are expected to be submitted this year.

If all goes to plan, they hope to start construction later in 2022, with an expected completion date of 2033.



Hethersett

Land in Hethersett where it has been agreed that 200 additional homes will be built. - Credit: Danielle Booden

An additional 200 homes are to be built in Hethersett, near Norwich, following a narrow vote of three to two at a South Norfolk Council planning committee meeting in October last year.

Hundreds of homes have already been built in the village as part of a 1,196-home set of developments being built by Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey on the north side of the village, following a permission granted in 2013.

Fakenham

Fakenham could see a huge development with 950 new homes go ahead. The site for a school is marked in purple and the dark blue section shows where a hotel and pub would be built. - Credit: Define/Planning documents

A bid for 950 homes - as well as a pub, shops, hotel and school - was also granted permission in principle in October last year after a £7m developer contribution was thrashed out.

The proposal, submitted by Trinity College, Cambridge, would become one of the biggest developments in Fakenham's history and would swell the town's population by 20pc to around 10,000.

The next stage will be for reserved matters permission to be sought on the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of the development - which will be carried out in phases alongside consultations with the public.

West Winch

Land around West Winch has been earmarked for up to 4,000 homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

Land between the A10 and A47 at West Winch has been earmarked for up to 4,000 new properties.

The borough and county council are playing an enabling role to guide the development, with the latter having already applied for £50m in government funding towards the cost of a £65m link road between the A10 and A47, which will be the first part of the scheme.

Homes will be built in phases on the site over 18 years, though details are some way off.

West Norfolk council's local plan has designated West Winch as a strategic growth area, which will offer employment opportunities, commercial space, community resources, health facilities, education, play facilities and public open spaces.

In November last year, it said it would be resuming face to face meetings with stakeholders and the local community to update them on the progress of plans.

East Norwich

How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment - Credit: Allies and Morrison

Roughly 3,500 homes are expected to be built across four key sites in east Norwich - Carrow Works, home of the former Colman's and Britvic factories; the Deal Ground and May Gurney sites in Trowse and the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham.

The plans are in the early stages, but a meeting held in November last year heard that pre-construction planning could take 12 months and actual development five years more.

Planners have split the sites into four 'character' areas - Waterside East, Carrow Works, Waterside North and The Villages.