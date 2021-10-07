Fresh scaled down housing plan submitted for King's Lynn site

Published: 10:52 AM October 7, 2021 Updated: 11:02 AM October 7, 2021

Part of the land south of Parkway in King's Lynn which has been earmarked for 379 new homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

A new planning application has been submitted for scaled down proposals for new homes in King's Lynn.

A revised proposal for the Parkway development in Gaywood has been submitted to West Norfolk Council (WNC) after the original plan for 379 homes was ditched earlier this year, when the council's cabinet was told the scheme was not financially viable.

Councillors voted in favour of submitting a fresh planning application for the controversial development, which came up against a petition signed by 3,500 people protesting the loss of a woodland habitat.

The new scheme seeks permission for 226 homes on the former College of West Anglia playing fields site, with associated green space, landscaping and infrastructure.

Richard Blunt, cabinet member for regeneration and development, said: "This revised scheme will not only create around 226 much-needed homes, but will also help stimulate the economy and create jobs and apprenticeships through the construction process.

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for development Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

“The scheme includes improved cycle and pedestrian connectivity that will link to the current local cycling and walking plan and will tie-up with routes around the town."

A design and access statement on the council's website said public engagement on the previous scheme has "led design development of this proposed application".

It added: "The council has listened to the public and responded appropriately to comments made in the previous determination process."

Paul Kunes, cabinet member for environment, said: "To protect the environment there will be no development on the eastern side of the site as originally planned.

Paul Kunes, cabinet member at West Norfolk Council. - Credit: Ian Burt

"This development will be an exemplar scheme which links firmly to our carbon reduction commitment and my climate change emergency declaration.

"Our fabric-first approach would see each new home on this development being built with air source heat pumps and underfloor heating to maximise their efficiency and minimise their impact on the environment.

"Homes where roofs are aligned with the sun will have photo voltaic panels installed. Parking spaces will be electric charging ready, with ducts and draw strings laid, and garages will have electric vehicle charging points installed.

“The design of the scheme means that we are removing as few trees as possible and for every tree that is removed a further three will be planted.”

WNC said archaeology surveys will begin in October if the planning application is approved.