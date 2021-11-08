Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich

The 2014 fire that decimated the former Pinebanks sports centre - Credit: citizenside.com

A developer is gearing up to submit plans for 725 homes across four vacant town sites - including one derelict for more than a decade.

After a series of events and a summer consultation, plans to develop sites across Thorpe St Andrew, including the former Pinebank site, are now being submitted to Broadland District Council (BDC).

The outline planning permission is for 575 homes across three Yarmouth Road sites - 105 on Langley North, 175 Langley South and 295 in Pinebanks - and another 150 homes on Griffin Lane

The Pinebanks site includes the former sports centre, which has been unused since 2008 and in 2014 was the victim of a serious arson attack - and despite a previous plan to develop it being approved has remained untouched.

The pavillion in Pinebanks in 2008, before it lay vacant. Photo: Angela Sharpe - Credit: Archant © 2008

Stephen Chatfield, development director for Ocubis, development manager for site owner Berliet Ltd, said the application was now being processed by BDC and they will be distributing a newsletter to 2,500 homes and businesses with feedback from the summer's consultation.

Mr Chatfield said the newsletter and a new website will provide more detailed answers to consultation questions and provide a new artist's impression of the emerging masterplan.

He said: “The latest proposals continue the principles set out in earlier implemented permissions and include, amongst others, much-needed new homes across four sites, including affordable tenures, the preservation of historical features and a detailed, long-term and fully-costed management plan to enhance and preserve the ancient woodland and marshes.”

The former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Archant

Nigel Shaw, Broadland councillor for Thorpe St Andrew North West, welcomed something being done with the Pinebank site but said he would keep a scrutinising eye on the plans.

"It's bound to have a big change on the area but it's something we have to put up with," he said.

"But, once those houses are built there will be no more room here to build anymore in Thorpe St Andrew."

Mr Shaw said he would have preferred to see smaller developments across the area rather than large scale ones but said the council's hands are tied by government plans.

Once the application has been processed by BDC it will be available for public comment.