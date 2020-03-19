All libraries to be closed as council continues coronavirus response

Norfolk’s libraries will close until further notice on Saturday, as the county council ramps up its coronavirus response measures.

On 4pm on Saturday, March 21, all libraries in the county will be closed until further notice - a decision made following the government’s advice for people to avoid group contact.

Margaret Dewsbury, the council’s cabinet member with responsibilty for the libraries service, said: ““We have kept our libraries open for as long as possible, as crucial community hubs – but the fast moving situation and updated government advice means we now have to close them, from 4pm on Saturday.

“We will maintain online services and will keep people posted on our website.”

Earlier this week, the council upped the number of books people were allowed to borrow to 46, while all current items on loan have been renewed indefinitely.

Meanwhile the council has also confirmed that its record offices and adult learning centres at Holt and Whitlingham have closed for the same reason.

