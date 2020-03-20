Search

Dozens of Norfolk schools shut or partly shut today ahead of mass closures

PUBLISHED: 07:46 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 20 March 2020

Norwich Road Academy is one of the 54 schools affected. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Staff shortages is amongst the main reason why more than 50 schools across Norfolk have announced closures on Friday.

Some 57 colleges, primary and secondary schools have announced full or partial closures.

As part of government advice, many schools will close from the end of Friday, with plans to teach students online or provide provisions for children of key workers.

The government has announced the list which includes parents working in health and social care. The list can be seen in full here.

Many of the 57 schools are following government guidance to reduce face to face contact and staffing shortages. Some will open to those of key workers or vulnerable children.

Those providing partial closures have announced which year groups they will be open to.

The Archbishop Sancroft High School has announced it will be closed as it an no longer provide safe staffing levels as a result of government guidance regarding self-isolation.

Attleborough Academy has announced it is implementing a partial closure to years nine and 12 due to staff shortages, it remains open to all other year groups.

A full list of the schools affected by partial or full closures are listed on Norfolk County Council’s website which is available here.

